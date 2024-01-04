Sunderland are reportedly eyeing up a move to sign an in-demand forward this month, with a number of Championship sides keen.

Sunderland form under Beale

The Black Cats, now under the leadership of Michael Beale, enter the January transfer window in a relatively strong position in the second tier, occupying the final playoff position.

The 43-year-old got off to a rocky start with a heavy home defeat to Coventry City, but since then, has overseen wins against Hull City and Preston North End and a draw with Rotherham United.

Related Championship done deals: Every January 2024 transfer With the arrival of the January transfer window, FFC has you covered for every in and out involving your club in the EFL Championship.

Attention could now be on new arrivals ahead of the second half of the season, and when asked about the club’s transfer plans recently, Beale hinted that although talks are going on in the background, the club aren’t close to sealing any signings.

"I think everyone is to-ing and fro-ing a little bit. There have been a lot of discussions going on but nothing concrete as yet so I wouldn't want to put a timeline on it and disappoint, or be accused of pulling the wool over people's eyes if it comes in a bit quicker. At the moment, though, there is nothing imminent."

It appears as if targets are being drawn up, though, with one in-demand striker on Sunderland’s radar.

Sunderland eyeing Kieffer Moore move

According to The Sun in the last 48 hours, Bournemouth are open to letting Kieffer Moore go this month, with a number of sides mentioned as possible destinations.

Sunderland are named as one of those clubs, alongside Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and West Brom. Any exit from the south coast for the Wales international could be on loan due to his £40,000-a-week wage, though.

Moore, who scored twice at the Stadium of Light in his only visit with Barnsley back in 2018/19, has plenty of experience in the Championship for a number of clubs, so a move could be a shrewd one by Sunderland, who have relied on winger Jack Clarke for plenty of their goals this season.

Kieffer Moore's Championship stats Appearances 155 Goals 47 Assists 14

The 31-year-old has represented the likes of Ipswich, Barnsley, Wigan, Cardiff and Bournemouth in the second tier, and he has netted five Premier League goals in recent years too.

The striker has come in for praise over the years as well, with former Cherries boss Scott Parker previously calling the forward “unplayable”. He also said Moore is a unique style of forward.

“He's his own player in that sense. But I think you see today a snapshot in 90 minutes, I suppose, exactly what Kieffer’s like. He makes it uncomfortable for you. He can threaten you in behind, in terms of because of his mobileness and he can then come into feet and hold the ball up, make it stick and bring in other players into play as well. So he’s an all round nine.”

It looks as if a deal could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, but Sunderland may need to act fast if they want to secure the striker’s services before the month is out.