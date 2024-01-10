Sunderland are plugging along in the Championship and new manager Michael Beale has managed to guide the side back into the playoff spots. However, the Black Cats are clinging on by just a point.

The same issue continues to crop up under Beale as it did during Tony Mowbray's tenure concerning the Wearside club's struggles in front of goal. Sunderland are inside the bottom half of the table regarding goals scored in the league this season.

Nevertheless, with the January transfer window open, Beale could dip into the market to add much-needed quality to his attacking department.

Sunderland transfer news - Jay Stansfield

Over the past few days, Sunderland have been linked with a move for Bournemouth centre-forward Kieffer Moore, with The Sun revealing that the Black Cats currently lead a race with several other Championship clubs for the Wales international.

A couple of days before the winter window commenced, it was reported that Sunderland were keen to bring Fulham centre-forward Jay Stansfield to the Stadium of Light to be Beale's first-choice striker for the remainder of the campaign, ending his loan spell with Birmingham City.

However, it had been widely claimed that Ipswich Town were set to come out on top in the pursuit of the 21-year-old's signature. Nevertheless, no move has come to fruition yet with the Tractor Boys, meaning Sunderland still have a chance of capturing the young striker.

Said to be on just £10k-per-week on his current deal, Stansfield could be a very affordable option on loan until the end of the season.

Jay Stansfield's stats this season

Right now, Sunderland need a centre-forward with experience in the Championship and one who can score goals at this level. Stansfield ticks both of these boxes. Amid Birmingham's woes on the pitch, particularly during Wayne Rooney's tenure at St. Andrew's, the former Exeter City loanee has found the net seven times and recorded two assists in 23 appearances in England's second-tier.

The number nine position has been the weakest part of Sunderland's team this season. The ex-Premier League outfit currently have five different frontmen on the books this campaign; Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow, Eliezer Mayenda, Hemir Semedo and Jewison Bennette. Between them, they have scored one goal which came from Rusyn in a 2-0 win over Preston North End on New Year's Day.

Jack Clarke has been the club's talisman this season, having bagged 12 goals in 26 matches and is directly responsible for 33.3% of Sunderland's league goals. Beale needs to add quality up top to ease the goalscoring burden off Clarke.

While Moore has been a prolific goalscorer in the Championship in the past, having found the net 47 times in 155 matches in the second tier, he is now on the wrong side of 30 and boasts worse stats than Stansfield this season.

Stats - 2023/24 Jay Stansfield Kieffer Moore Goals 7 2 Expected Goals 4.9 1.1 Assists 2 0 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.67 0.91 Shots 54 10 Shots On Target 17 4 Goals Per Shot 0.13 0.2 Key Passes 24 1 Stats via FBref

Stansfield is younger, hungrier and looks like a natural finisher already, with Fulham boss Marco Silva even claiming that the forward "can score easily" which has been backed up by his seven goals already this term.

To keep in line with the club's recruitment strategy in recent years of signing young players, the Black Cats should throw the kitchen sink at Fulham to take Stansfield on loan for the rest of the campaign.