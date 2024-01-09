Sunderland are thought to be leading the race to sign an in-demand target for Michael Beale, according to one reliable reporter.

Sunderland January rumours

The new Black Cats manager suffered a disappointing defeat to rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup over the weekend, but prior to the game, admitted there have been transfer discussions over one or two possible additions.

“We spoke about the January window in our initial meetings, and it has been ongoing. Stuart Harvey, the head of recruitment, is someone I was familiar with before I came in, and the recruitment here is done by a number of us getting together in a room and discussing the options that we have.

“We have a clear idea on one or two of the areas we would like to strengthen this month, if we can. It’s never an easy month, but we are certainly going to try and do something to strengthen and boost the squad, and to hopefully excite the fans. Those discussions are going on in the background. This (derby) game has been a bit of a distraction, if I’m honest, but those discussions were happening even (Tuesday) morning and late on in the afternoon.”

Players who have been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light include left-back Bohdan Mykhaylichenko, who may leave Dinamo Zagreb as a free agent. Another has been AFC Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore in a possible loan move, and a promising update has now emerged.

According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon sharing information on his Patreon, relayed by Football League World, it is Sunderland who are leading the race to sign Moore from Bournemouth, with four Championship clubs also linked with the Wales international.

It has been claimed that the Black Cats are the club who have moved strongly to complete the signing of the forward, something they are apparently hopeful of doing quickly.

Moore featured for the Cherries on the weekend in an FA Cup win over second-tier side Queens Park Rangers, scoring in a 3-2 comeback victory. That was the 31-year-old’s second goal of the campaign under Andoni Iraola, although he has played just 236 minutes of football all season. (Kieffer Moore stats – Transfermarkt)

The striker has also come in for praise during his career from former Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy, who said in 2021:

"He's been terrific. Not only that, when he's not scored he has been on the pitch almost every minute of every game. The shift he puts in every week is amazing. We have not got a direct replacement for him, so he has played all the games.

"Testimony to that is that he knows we haven't got a direct replacement and he knows he is going to play all the games, but he doesn't take his foot off the gas, he keeps going. He's been terrific. A real threat and a very effective centre forward.”

Beating a number of Championship rivals to win the race for Moore could be a shrewd move as the season progresses, and with the club scoring fewer than 11 second-tier sides so far, Moore’s potential arrival could help with a top-six finish.