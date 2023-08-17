Sunderland may not be done with their transfer business this summer, as they look to build a squad capable of reaching the Championship play-offs for a second consecutive campaign.

So far this summer, Tony Mowbray has welcomed a number of players, including Jobe Bellingham. Now, he has revealed his club's transfer method for the rest of the window.

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

It's been a fairly busy summer at the Stadium of Light so far. In total, Sunderland have welcomed seven new arrivals, with the aforementioned Bellingham being the pick of the bunch, in terms of reputation.

Alongside the former Birmingham City youngster, however, the Black Cats have also welcomed the experienced Bradley Dack on a free transfer in what remains a smart piece of business.

As for departures, the biggest name that Mowbray lost came at the end of last season when Amad Diallo's loan spell came to an end, and he left for Manchester United once more. Sunderland now face the task of replacing his quality, having seen him score 14 goals.

They may not be done in the transfer window, either, with Mowbray admitting in his pre-Rotherham press conference that he is still after attacking reinforcements, even revealing that he will be looking towards the loan market as the window nears its end.

He said, via The Sunderland Echo: "There’s time, and we have to get it right and not just get any old footballer. We’re working hard, and hopefully we’ll have the right.”

The manager then spoke about potential midfield signings, saying: “The midfield area is quite light if you think that there’s Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah, and then Jobe - after that you are into Chris Rigg, who is a 16-year-old boy,”

“It’s an area that maybe we should be looking at. I think the reality is that we have to get the front end of the pitch sorted out first but we are mindful that we are a bit light in there.”

He added: “It’s an area that potentially we might look for a more experienced footballer to help the area out. Dan (Neil) is 21, Pierre (Ekwah) is 21 - it’s not as if they are 26 or 27 and have 300 appearances under their belts.”

With that said, it could be an interesting end to the window for Sunderland, who will be keen to get the best squad together possible. Reporter Phil Smith shared more of Mowbray's insight, revealing the club could save money by going strictly for late loan deals:

"(Mowbray) says club are looking at loan market - deals that tend to happen towards the end of the window."

Do Sunderland need to strengthen?

As Championship games come thick and fast, Sunderland may believe that they will have more than enough in the tank to challenge for the play-offs once more.

New signings such as Bellingham and Dack should help that, too, and if they can avoid any major departures, then they may just find themselves in the running come the end of the season.

It will be difficult to compete against relegated sides Southampton, Leicester City, and Leeds United, and a tough start of two defeats in two games has far from helped, but gaining some momentum could be key.

Next up, the Black Cats square off against Rotherham United, desperate for three points.