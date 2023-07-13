After seeing an initial bid rejected, Sunderland are still negotiating sign Rijeka striker Matija Frigan this summer, according to Croatian outlet SportCom.hr. The Black Cats have already reportedly failed with their first bid of £3.4m, with Rijeka demanding up to £6m for their forward.

Who is Matija Frigan?

Sunderland's interest comes as little surprise when you realise the end product that Frigan possesses, and, therefore, the potential to improve even further with a move to England.

Currently plying his trade in Croatia, Frigan found the back of the net a total of 15 times in 31 appearances in all competitions last season with 14 of those coming in the league. And, at just 20-years-old, those numbers represent a player on the rise.

The forward is well on his way to representing his country at the top level, too, after appearing for the Croatia U21s in the U21 Euros this summer, albeit struggling to make an impact, which was the case for his side as a whole in fairness, as Croatia failed to make it out of the group stage.

We've seen how young players can thrive under Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light, too, with Amad Diallo's loan move ending in success last season - the Manchester United loanee was involved in 18 goals for the Black Cats last season.

Friggan, if he made the move, would be hoping to make a similar impact. The potential pathway to the Premier League may just attract the Croatian, too, who will think he has the world at his feet as a young striker in form.

Should Sunderland sign Frigan?

The reported £6m price-tag is a hefty fee for Friggan, and Sunderland would have to be sure that this is a player ready to take the Championship by storm.

After scoring 15 goals last season at just 20, however, the only way for the forward seems up. If the deal worked out, and Frigan found his feet quick enough, it could be one of the deals of the summer in England's second tier, given the relatively unknown nature of the Rijeka man, but it's certainly a risk.

It all comes down to whether the Black Cats have the funds available, or are willing to pay the fee that Rijeka are reportedly demanding. On paper, £6m for a relatively unknown player is an unexpected price.

After Joe Gelhardt returned to parent club Leeds United, too, Mowbray must find himself another striker this summer. The Leeds man's departure, alongside Diallo's return to Old Trafford and questions surrounding Ross Stewart, has left Sunderland short going forward.

So far, they've welcomed Jobe Bellingham, Jenson Seelt, Nectarios Triantis, and Luis Semedo, showing that they're not scared to spend some money on young talents.

A £6m deal for Frigan would easily be their biggest deal of the summer, however, and would eclipse the combined fee that they've paid for all four arrivals so far in the current window, so they'd have to be sure about the Croatian striker.

With a long summer ahead, it remains to be seen whether Sunderland can get the deal over the line.