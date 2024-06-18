Whilst finding a new manager will be the priority for Sunderland in the coming weeks, the Championship club are also eager to get new players through the door, with the Black Cats now gifted a chance to get a previous target for a steal.

Sunderland set for mass change this summer

After falling well short of expectations last season, Sunderland are eager to put their 16th placed finish behind them and rebuild this summer. At the top of their to-do-list is a new manager with the Black Cats still on the lookout for a new man to fill the dugout at the Stadium of Light.

Related Farke targeting Leeds swoop for "outstanding" £3k-p/w Championship star The Whites are reportedly facing Premier League competition to land the defender.

Whilst a whole host of names have been suggested, the most prominent links have seen the Wearside outfit rumoured with a move for highly-rated managers Marti Cifuentes and Liam Rosenior. Cifuentes steered a once relegation-bound QPR side to a comfortable 18th place whilst Rosenior fell agonisingly short of the playoffs before being sacked by Hull City.

Despite their lack of a manger, Sunderland still appear eager to get deals done for new playing talent. The Black Cats have previously been linked with a move for Valencia B youngster Declan Frith, who is also a target for Watford. The 22-year-old winger is yet to make an appearance for Valencia's first team, meaning that he will no doubt be eager for a move away from Spain this summer.

With Kyril Louis-Dreyfus clearly not shy of getting deals done early, Sunderland seem to have been given a boost in their pursuit of a new striker.

Black Cats could get January target for free

As first reported by The Sunderland Echo, the Spanish media are stating that Musa Drammeh has not been offered a new contract at Sevilla, meaning that he will be able to leave on a free transfer this summer.

The Black Cats have been interested in the striker for some time with the club launching a failed pursuit of the 22-year-old back in January. Whilst Sunderland's desire to get a deal done has been known for some time they are reportedly now joined by fellow EFL sides Cardiff City and Birmingham City in the race for Drammeh's signature.

After finding the back of the net on ten occasions for Sevilla's reserves last season, it is clear why Louis-Dreyfus is pushing to get a deal done. The Gambian forward also contributed three assists during a campaign that saw him play as both a right winger and a centre forward.

The Gambian's versatility will be a huge asset to whoever occupies the dugout at the Stadium of Light at the beginning of next season. Whilst Drammeh boasts suitors from across the EFL, Sunderland's proven track record in giving significant minutes to young talents may be what tempts the 22-year-old towards Wearside this summer.

With the Black Cats willing to spend money to get a deal done in January, there is little doubt that they will consider returning for the striker during the window and get their man without needing to open their chequebook.