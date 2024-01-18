Ahead of a crucial few months in the race to secure a Championship play-off spot, Sunderland are looking to land an attacking reinforcement in Michael Beale's first transfer window at the club. And with that, they've now reportedly made an offer to sign a Premier League forward.

Sunderland transfer news

Sunderland's search for a striker has taken them down several routes. Reports have linked the Black Cats with the likes of Macaulay Langstaff after his rise in recent years at Notts County, as well as Sam Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers as Beale looks to form an attack capable of reaching the Premier League. To do that, however, the former Rangers boss needs Premier League quality, which has seen Sunderland turn their attention back towards a first-tier forward.

According to Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, Sunderland have now made a loan offer for Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth, but an agreement is yet to be reached for their top target. Those at The Stadium of Light reportedly offered to pay a percentage of Moore's wages in a proposal that was not deemed good enough by the Cherries, who consider the Wales international an important player.

Given his lack of game-time, however, Bournemouth could yet sanction a move this month. Sunderland will have to be convincing, with Ipswich Town also reportedly making an offer to sign Moore this month and former club Cardiff City enquiring over a deal for the striker.

"Excellent" Moore has invaluable Championship experience

If Sunderland can secure a move for the Bournemouth forward this month, he could prove to be an instant difference-maker. Moore's Championship stats prove that he's more than capable of making an impact in England's second tier, with 47 goals and 14 assists in 155 appearances in the same division that the Black Cats are looking to earn promotion from.

The Welshman is in desperate need of a move for the sake of game-time too, having featured just seven times in the Premier League all season thanks to the electric form of Dominic Solanke. A Championship switch for Moore could yet turn a season to forget into one to savour, however, particularly if Sunderland get their wish.

Former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil was full of praise for Moore's journey from Non-League to the Premier League, saying back in 2022 after the forward earned a World Cup place for Wales:

“It is a remarkable story. He's been excellent. Another one that we've done loads of work with.

"He's worked his socks off in training, he's managed to get himself into a good place, really pleased with him. I mean, I never had the privilege, wasn't good enough to go to a World Cup. I'm delighted that some of our boys are. It must be an amazing experience.”

Now, if the Welshman does get a Sunderland move this month, he could find himself playing on the big stage once again with a trip to Wembley potentially awaiting, should the Black Cats reach the play-offs and then go as far as the final come the end of the campaign.