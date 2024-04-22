Sunderland are believed to be preparing a new offer to sign a versatile international player this summer, having snubbed a move to the Stadium of Light in January.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats will be hoping to be in a more stable position come the end of the season, once a new manager is appointed and Mike Dodds' disappointing period as interim manager comes to an end.

Whoever the next boss is may want to bring in players who can suit his style of play, and a number of players have been linked with moves to Sunderland in recent times.

Leicester City youngster Amani Richards has emerged as a target for the Championship side, having once been at Arsenal, and the 19-year-old could be looked at as one for the future. He scored 20 goals in 45 Under-18 Premier League appearances, also appearing for England at Under-15 and Under-16 level.

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle is another player who has been linked with a switch to Sunderland, with the England Under-21 international someone the club have turned their attention to ahead of the summer transfer window. Now, it looks as though the Black Cats are looking to raid their Championship rivals for one of their current players.

Sunderland want versatile international player

According to Football Insider, Sunderland want to sign Birmingham City midfielder Paik Seung-Ho, with the Black Cats "plotting a move" for him at the end of the season, even though he only moved to his current club in January.

The report says "it is believed that the Black Cats pursued the South Korea international’s signature last winter and held talks with Seung-ho over a potential deal, but he opted for a move to Birmingham City".

Paik could be a strong option for Sunderland this summer, coming in as a player who is capable of shining in various different midfield positions, with such versatility a priceless asset for managers. Korean football writer Sungmo Lee has talked up his compatriot's qualities as a footballer in the past, outlining his versatile nature, saying:

"He surely has great skills and technique to play in England. He experienced Spanish and German leagues, and then developed physical abilities in the K-League. I believe he will definitely be one to watch for Birmingham and English football fans. Korean fans still have very high hopes in him, and he has potential to be a regular midfielder in Korea national team. He's still young, played in Spain, Germany and now in England, and based on how he'll play in England, he has a chance to be the next leader in Korea national team midfield."

At 27, Paik is both experienced but also still young enough to enjoy plenty of good years at Sunderland - he has scored three goals in 15 caps for South Korea - and the fact that he has now got used to the pace and power of the Championship suggests that he shouldn't have to take time finding his feet for the Black Cats.