A number of world-renowned clubs are interested in signing Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham, according to a new rumour.

Sunderland appoint Michael Beale

The Black Cats have gone through a busy period at the club in recent weeks, following the sacking of Tony Mowbray after some disappointing results. It was a decision that arguably felt harsh, but it was clear that the Englishman was no longer seen as the best man to usher in a new era.

On Monday, Michael Beale was confirmed as Sunderland's new manager, with the 43-year-old taking charge after being relieved of his duties at Rangers earlier this season. He could be an exciting young addition at the Stadium of Light, saying it is a "huge honour" to be joining the club.

The Black Cats continue to be linked with potential new signings during the January transfer window, and Beale will no doubt want some freedom to shape his squad to his needs as he looks to seal promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Sunderland have been backed to make a move for Sevilla B attacker Musa Drammeh, for example, while a return to the club for Amad Diallo has also been mooted, following an impressive loan spell last season. They could also find it hard to keep hold of key players, however, and a significant update has emerged regarding one such star.

Huge clubs want Jobe Bellingham

According to a new transfer update from TEAMtalk, both Chelsea and Real Madrid are keen on signing Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus desperate to keep him and the club "adamant" he won't be allowed to leave.

"Chelsea and Real Madrid are among several top clubs tracking Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal. The 18-year-old midfielder is considered to be one of the world’s most exciting young talents, putting in some impressive performances for the Black Cats."

It is clearly going to be difficult for Sunderland to retain the services of Bellingham for years to come, considering how high his ceiling is as a player, having been hailed for his "athleticism and technique" by Mowbray recently.

Jobe Bellingham's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 21 Goals 4 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.5 Clearances per game 1.4

The 18-year-old is already an undisputed key man for the Black Cats, with Bellingham scoring four times from midfield in the Championship this season, and if older brother Jude is anything to go by, the sky could be the limit for him.

Sunderland, and Beale in particular, will be desperate to at least keep Bellingham until the end of the season, at which point his head could be turned by a fresh challenge at one of Europe's biggest clubs. To lose him midway through the campaign would be an almighty blow to their hopes of going up in 2023/24, though.