The January transfer window is now open, and following the appointment of Michael Beale on Wearside, Sunderland have an opportunity to bolster their squad as they push for promotion.

Results have been fairly up and down for the Black Cats this season, but they sit well within the race to clinch a spot in the play-offs as the winter market opens for business.

With an opportunity for Sunderland to strengthen their squad, Football FanCast has gathered some of the latest transfer rumours regarding the possible incomings and outgoings at the Stadium of Light this month.

Latest Sunderland transfer rumours - in

Wednesday 3rd January

Kieffer Moore - Bournemouth: According to The Sun, Kieffer Moore, who has been referred to as a 'throwback' player, is one of the players who is attracting interest from the Black Cats this January.

Sunderland could certainly do with a boost up the top end of the pitch, with a heavy reliance currently put on young winger Jack Clarke.

Minutes have been extremely hard to come by for the Wales international this term under the new management on the south coast. Moore's seven appearances in the Premier League have produced a mere 93 minutes of action (via Transfermarkt).

As a result, it is believed Andoni Iraola is open to allowing Moore to leave the Vitality Stadium this month, though the Black Cats will have to fight off competition from other clubs if they are to secure his signature.

Andrey Santos - Chelsea: According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Sunderland are one of the clubs who could offer a short-term loan for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos this month.

The Brazilian, who has been hailed as a "monster", has now been recalled from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, having featured for just seven minutes in the Premier League at the City Ground (via Transfermarkt).

Having returned to Stamford Bridge, there is a feeling the Blues could look to potentially send the 19-year-old out on loan to a Championship side to pick up some more regular minutes.

Sunderland have certainly proved to be a good destination for youngsters to spend some time out on loan, but they may face competition from West Bromwich Albion for the midfielder.

Latest Sunderland transfer rumours - out

Monday 1st January

Dan Neil: According to reports, the Black Cats are facing a battle to keep homegrown midfielder Dan Neil at the club, with a number of Premier League sides interested.

As per the report, it is claimed the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all showing keen interest in the midfielder - with some interest further afield from Sporting CP.

Although it is believed that players like Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke also have admirers from the Premier League, it is Neil who is receiving the most serious interest.

The 22-year-old has already made 131 appearances for his boyhood club and represented England at U20 level, so could prove a huge miss for Sunderland if they were to sell as they did with Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford in the past.