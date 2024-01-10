Sunderland will be hoping to look back on their decision to appoint Michael Beale as a vital turning point in their aim for Championship promotion. So far, the former Rangers boss has endured a mixed start when it comes to league action, having been smashed by Coventry City in his first game in charge, before defeating play-off rivals Hull City, drawing at Rotherham and beating Preston North End. Sandwiched in between that, meanwhile, was a disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of bitter rivals Newcastle United.

As he attempts to gain some consistency in England's second tier, however, Beale looks set to face a battle to keep one of his best players amid interest from European champions.

Sunderland transfer news

Beale has been handed no easy task this month, with the job of keeping the Black Cats in the race for a place inside the top six, making his mark on the side through incomings and hope that his best players stay put. As the window goes on, that final task may prove to be more and more difficult with West Ham United reportedly eyeing one particular star.

According to a live TV update from Sky Sports, West Ham are keen to sign Jack Clarke, with the deal at the "early stages" this month. West Ham, off the back of winning the Europa Conference League at the end of the last campaign, certainly have the ability to attract top players, and Clarke is reportedly one of the options that the Hammers are looking at, though those at The Stadium of Light aren't panicking just yet.

As the January transfer window goes on and Clarke continues to impress, the winger could certainly be one to keep an eye on when it comes to potential Sunderland exits.

"Amazing" Clarke vital to Sunderland's promotion chances

Clarke's stats this season paint the picture of a player at the top of his game in the Championship. The winger has already scored 12 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season, whilst also turning provider on two occasions.

If Beale is to secure Sunderland's place in the play-offs come May, then Clarke should prove to be the key. With the Black Cats just one point ahead of seventh-placed Hull City too, they simply cannot afford to let their star man leave this month.

Clarke earned the praise of former boss Mowbray following Sunderland's 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers, in which he scored a brace. Mowbray said via The Sunderland Echo: "Jack was amazing tonight, won and scored a penalty and the composure for his second goal... not just that, the more the game went on the more our players knew just to give it to Clarke. He can run 40 yards, he can cut inside and pass it to people in the box, shoot.

"He's a super talent and a great kid. I make no apology for shouting at him and telling him to work hard because I always say to him, all the best players, the great players - they work harder than anyone else and then the talent shines through."