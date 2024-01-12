Whilst Sunderland will want their focus to be on handing Michael Beale a successful first transfer window in charge with some players who fit his style, it has been exit news stealing the headlines as he looks to keep hold of the Black Cats' Championship play-off spot. Now, an approach has reportedly been made, potentially handing Sunderland an uphill battle.

Sunderland transfer news

When it comes to incomings, although Sunderland are unlikely to be the biggest spenders this month, they could still hand Beale some crucial reinforcements. Sam Gallagher's transfer rumours suggest that he may well be among those too. The Blackburn Rovers forward has reportedly been identified as a back-up option, should Sunderland's pursuit of Kieffer Moore fall short. Given that Gallagher's contract runs out this summer, he could be one to keep an eye on if the Black Cats look to bolster their attacking options.

Beale, of course, may be left with no choice but to seek offensive reinforcements, with reports indicating that those at The Stadium of Light face a battle to keep hold of one of their most important players this month. According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Sunderland have received an approach for Jack Clarke from West Ham United, in a development on the London club's previous interest.

The winger, who Sunderland reportedly value at between £15m and £20m, has attracted plenty of interest in the January transfer window, with Brentford and Crystal Palace also registering their interest in the 23-year-old.

One boost that Sunderland have seemingly received, however, is that Clarke is concerned about moving back to a London club after failing to make an impact at Tottenham Hotspur some time ago. Keen to earn Premier League redemption nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether Clarke will pursue that redemption with Sunderland or another English club to deal the Black Cats a major blow this month.

"Great" Clarke is key to Sunderland promotion

If Sunderland are to secure a spot in the play-offs and then subsequent promotion this season, keeping hold of their star man will be the key. Clarke's stats alone show just how good he's been, with his 12 goals and two assists handing Sunderland a helping hand into the top six. With everything to play for in the second half of the campaign, the winger could yet get even better too, whether that be in the Premier League or at The Stadium of Light.

The West Ham target has previously earned the praise of former manager Tony Mowbray, who said last April: "I had a big shout at him at half-time, to be honest, I thought he was really poor for 20 minutes but his reaction was amazing. We can't sit here and question Jack Clarke's talent, he has double-figure goals now from the left wing and I think probably double-figure assists as well. He's a great player and yet he has to understand - and in my mind he is still a young boy - that we need 90 minutes, not a brilliant 60 minutes.

"Yet, notoriously, wide attackers are a bit flighty, generally. I want Jack to be the best player every game, score goals, create goals, and be too good for the Championship. He has to embrace that and want to do it, and not be happy if he is getting shouted at. I've said to him that I'll always love him. I'll shout at him, I'll get annoyed, but the next morning I'll make you a cup of tea and put my arm around you, it's fine - life's good."