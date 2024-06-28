Sunderland are reportedly interested in sealing a reunion with one of their former players, with the 25-year-old becoming one of the best in his new league.

Sunderland transfer news

It's all change at the Stadium of Light this summer, with Regis Le Bris coming in as the Black Cats' new permanent manager, hoping to mount a Championship playoff push next season.

The Frenchman will know that new signings will be needed in order for that to happen, and Scott Twine has been linked with a move to Sunderland. The Burnley midfielder is seen as a perfect potential replacement for Jobe Bellingham, should the talented youngster move on to pastures new.

The 24-year-old had loan spells at both Hull City and Bristol City in 2023/24, having been deemed surplus to requirements by the Clarets, and he may now be keen to seal a permanent move away from Turf Moor.

Sunderland are also believed to be battling with Watford for the signing of Valencia attacker Declan Frith, who is featuring more for their reserve team currently, and may wish to return to England in search of senior minutes. Meanwhile, Ajax's Ar'jany Martha has emerged as a possible addition, too, being compared to former Black Cats ace Patrick van Aanholt.

Sunderland want reunion with 25-year-old

According to HITC, Sunderland want to bring defender Kenton Richardson back to the club this summer, re-signing him from Gateshead after selling him back in 2022. Derby County and Oxford United are also in the picture, though.

"It is understood that Sunderland are one of the clubs showing an interest in Richardson, but they are not alone. Newly promoted Championship duo Derby and Oxford are also keeping tabs on the situation, along with Peterborough and Barnsley in League One and Notts County in League Two."

The fact that Richardson is only plying his trade in the National League means that Sunderland supporters may not be too excited about the prospect of a reunion happening in the summer transfer window.

That being said, he has been a standout performer in England's fifth tier, as the report states, starting 38 matches in the league and helping Gateshead finish in sixth, only to be thrown out of the playoffs for financial reasons. He also helped his side win the FA Trophy at Wembley, but now looks likely to leave this summer, with his current deal expiring at the end of June.

At 25, the Durham-born Richardson is still a relatively young footballer who has found another level since leaving Sunderland first time around, and if Le Bris sees him as someone who can add depth to his back-line, the new Black Cats boss needs to be trusted.

It's easy for fans to turn their noses up at signing players from the lower leagues, but there is enough evidence throughout history to suggest that it can be a masterstroke at times, not least Jamie Vardy. Richardson has one cap to his name for England's C team, and the fact that he knows Sunderland well already could allow him to slot back into his surroundings with ease.