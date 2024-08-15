Sunderland are thought to be interested in signing a Championship title winner ahead of Leeds United before the transfer deadline.

Sunderland signings so far

The Black Cats and new manager Regis Le Bris made the perfect start to the league season on the weekend, winning 2-0 at Cardiff City. However, they were then dumped out of the EFL Cup to fellow second-tier side Preston North End, with attention for Le Bris now on Sunday’s meeting with Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light.

It will be Le Bris’ first competitive game in front of a home crowd, but behind the scenes, work is seemingly going on looking to bolster his squad before the August 30 deadline.

So far this summer, Sunderland have made four new signings, all of which have come at no cost on free transfers. Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu have arrived after they left Preston North End, Leeds United, Coventry City and Stoke City respectively.

Le Bris recently addressed the possibility of more players coming in, confirming that transfer work is ongoing, with the main focus seemingly a striker.

“It's [ongoing] behind the scenes. At the moment I'm very focused on the team, as I explained before. We performed well against Cardiff with these players so my main focus is right. But obviously we want to improve the team. We know if we have the opportunity to do it, we will do it. It's not an easy market, many teams are searching for different positions, especially the striker. We're working hard on it and I'm confident we'll succeed.”

Le Bris also added that the Premier League loan market is one the club are exploring. “We are observing all the possibilities. The quality of the player in different positions is very important, but as well the link between them, their specific pathway and here, what we are building with this team, so the mindset, the willingness to join the team, is very important.”

Now, a new attacking target has emerged from the Stadium of Light

Sunderland want to sign Manuel Benson from Burnley

According to Charlie Gordon of The Daily Express, Sunderland are one of three Championship sides who are keen on signing Burnley winger Manuel Benson. The Black Cats will have to fend off competition from Leeds and Norwich City, though.

Benson, on £25,000-a-week, joined Burnley back in 2022 and played a key role in helping the Clarets win the Championship title that season under Vincent Kompany.

The 27-year-old scored 11 goals and registered three assists in 33 second-tier games, however, last year in the Premier League, Benson made just nine appearances in all competitions.

He was an unused substitute in Burnley’s opener against Luton Town on Monday under new manager Scott Parker, and by the looks of things, a move to Sunderland could now be one to watch.