Sunderland have been on the up in recent years, finally winning promotion to the Championship from League One. There has been plenty of change in the dugout, with former managers Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale both departing, leaving owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus on the hunt for a new long-term boss.
On the pitch, the Black Cats have arguably been punching above their weight, considering they have one of the lowest-paid squads in the Championship. But who earns what? Football FanCast has taken a look at what Sunderland are paying their players, as per Capology.
Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Age
|
Wage per week
|
Wage per year
|
Contract expiry
|
1
|
Jack Clarke
|
23
|
£16,923
|
£880,000
|
June 30, 2026
|
=2
|
Bradley Dack
|
30
|
£15,000
|
£780,000
|
June 30, 2024
|
=2
|
Daniel Ballard
|
24
|
£15,000
|
£780,000
|
June 30, 2027
|
4
|
Patrick Roberts
|
27
|
£12,500
|
£650,000
|
June 30, 2026
|
=5
|
Dennis Cirkin
|
21
|
£10,000
|
£520,000
|
June 30, 2026
|
=5
|
Anthony Patterson
|
23
|
£10,000
|
£520,000
|
June 30, 2028
|
7
|
Nazariy Rusyn
|
25
|
£9,000
|
£468,000
|
June 30, 2027
|
8
|
Corry Evans
|
33
|
£8,077
|
£420,000
|
June 30, 2024
|
=9
|
Luke O'Nien
|
29
|
£7,500
|
£390,000
|
June 30, 2026
|
=9
|
Timothee Pembele
|
21
|
£7,500
|
£390,000
|
June 30, 2028
|
11
|
Adil Aouchiche
|
21
|
£7,000
|
£364,000
|
June 30, 2028
|
12
|
Jobe Bellingham
|
18
|
£6,500
|
£338,000
|
June 30, 2024
|
13
|
Elliot Embleton
|
24
|
£6,000
|
£312,000
|
June 30, 2025
|
14
|
Aji Alese
|
23
|
£5,769
|
£300,000
|
June 30, 2025
|
=15
|
Romaine Mundle
|
20
|
£5,000
|
£260,000
|
June 30, 2028
|
=15
|
Leo Hjelde
|
20
|
£5,000
|
£260,000
|
June 30, 2028
|
=15
|
Nathan Bishop
|
24
|
£5,000
|
£260,000
|
June 30, 2026
|
18
|
Abdoullah Ba
|
20
|
£4,423
|
£230,000
|
June 30, 2027
|
19
|
Luis Semedo
|
20
|
£4,000
|
£208,000
|
June 30, 2028
|
20
|
Niall Huggins
|
23
|
£3,846
|
£200,000
|
June 30, 2025
|
=21
|
Trai Hume
|
21
|
£3,000
|
£156,000
|
June 30, 2027
|
=21
|
Jenson Seelt
|
20
|
£3,000
|
£156,000
|
June 30, 2028
|
=21
|
Mason Burstow
|
20
|
£3,000
|
£156,000
|
May 31, 2024
|
=21
|
Pierre Ekwah
|
22
|
£3,000
|
£156,000
|
June 30, 2027
|
25
|
Callum Styles
|
23
|
£2,500
|
£130,000
|
May 31, 2024
|
26
|
Ellis Taylor
|
20
|
£1,500
|
£78,000
|
June 30, 2024
|
27
|
Dan Neil
|
22
|
£1,346
|
£70,000
|
June 30, 2026
|
28
|
Chris Rigg
|
16
|
£1,000
|
£52,000
|
June 30, 2025
Here are Sunderland's top 10 earners...
10 Timothee Pembele
£7,500 per week
Timothee Pembele arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, with the versatile full-back one of several summer additions.
The Black Cats paid a fee for the full-back and gave him a £7,500-a-week deal for five years, although he hasn’t exactly nailed down a starting spot as of yet.
9 Luke O’Nien
£7,500 per week
Another versatile defender on £7,500 a week is Luke O’Nien, who has been with the club since 2018, making more than 250 appearances in red and white.
He’s seen plenty of ups and downs, signing a new contract in 2023 through to 2028.
8 Corry Evans
£8,077 per week
Midfielder Corry Evans is next on the list, with the former Manchester United academy graduate picking up £420,000 a year.
He has been with Sunderland since 2021 but is out of contract in the summer, so his days at the Stadium of Light could be numbered.
7 Nazariy Rusyn
£9,000 per week
It has been a struggle so far for summer signing Nazariy Rusyn, whom Sunderland wrote a seven-figure cheque for to Zorya Luhansk.
The 25-year-old forward hasn’t found the back of the net on a regular basis, but he is one of the bigger earners at the club, penning a contract through to 2027.
6 Anthony Patterson
£10,000 per week
Moving up to players who earn a five-figure weekly salary now, with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson one of six Sunderland players who earn £10,000 a week or more.
The 23-year-old shot-stopper is a product of the club’s academy and has been first-choice in recent years. Patterson signed a new deal through to 2028 last year, which will see him pocket more than £2.5m across that time.
5 Dennis Cirkin
£10,000 per week
Dennis Cirkin hasn’t had a season to remember on a personal level, missing large parts of the campaign through injury.
The former Tottenham youngster signed for the Black Cats in 2021 and was a regular in the side prior to having surgery. He is under contract until 2026, though, so Sunderland supporters could still see plenty of Cirkin over the coming years.
4 Patrick Roberts
£12,500 per week
Someone who played a key role in helping Sunderland back into the Championship was Patrick Roberts, who scored the late winner in the play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday.
Roberts has clearly found himself a home in the north-east and has been on the books since 2022. He still has two more years remaining on his £12,500-a-week deal, so it could soon be time to sit down and discuss fresh terms.
3 Daniel Ballard
£15,000 per week
Former Arsenal youngster Daniel Ballard has also found a permanent home at Sunderland after signing in 2022, establishing himself as a regular in the Black Cats side.
The 24-year-old centre-back, who is a Northern Ireland international, appears to be going from strength to strength at the Stadium of Light and is under contract until 2027.
2 Bradley Dack
£15,000 per week
Another player picking up £15,000 a week is Bradley Dack, with Sunderland potentially offering him an eye-catching salary due to his free agent status last summer.
Former manager Tony Mowbray had worked with Dack at Blackburn Rovers and moved quickly to secure his services. The attacking midfielder only signed a 12-month deal, although Sunderland have the option to extend that by a further year this summer, making this one to keep an eye on.
1 Jack Clarke
£16,923 per week
Top of the list is star forward Jack Clarke, who has been the club’s main source of goals during the 2023/24 season. Signed on a permanent basis from Tottenham in 2022 following a successful loan spell, Clarke has gone from strength to strength with Sunderland.
He earns £880,000 a year, but as a result of his impressive displays, a number of Premier League clubs could make a move for him in the summer.