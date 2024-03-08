Sunderland have been on the up in recent years, finally winning promotion to the Championship from League One. There has been plenty of change in the dugout, with former managers Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale both departing, leaving owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus on the hunt for a new long-term boss.

On the pitch, the Black Cats have arguably been punching above their weight, considering they have one of the lowest-paid squads in the Championship. But who earns what? Football FanCast has taken a look at what Sunderland are paying their players, as per Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Age Wage per week Wage per year Contract expiry 1 Jack Clarke 23 £16,923 £880,000 June 30, 2026 =2 Bradley Dack 30 £15,000 £780,000 June 30, 2024 =2 Daniel Ballard 24 £15,000 £780,000 June 30, 2027 4 Patrick Roberts 27 £12,500 £650,000 June 30, 2026 =5 Dennis Cirkin 21 £10,000 £520,000 June 30, 2026 =5 Anthony Patterson 23 £10,000 £520,000 June 30, 2028 7 Nazariy Rusyn 25 £9,000 £468,000 June 30, 2027 8 Corry Evans 33 £8,077 £420,000 June 30, 2024 =9 Luke O'Nien 29 £7,500 £390,000 June 30, 2026 =9 Timothee Pembele 21 £7,500 £390,000 June 30, 2028 11 Adil Aouchiche 21 £7,000 £364,000 June 30, 2028 12 Jobe Bellingham 18 £6,500 £338,000 June 30, 2024 13 Elliot Embleton 24 £6,000 £312,000 June 30, 2025 14 Aji Alese 23 £5,769 £300,000 June 30, 2025 =15 Romaine Mundle 20 £5,000 £260,000 June 30, 2028 =15 Leo Hjelde 20 £5,000 £260,000 June 30, 2028 =15 Nathan Bishop 24 £5,000 £260,000 June 30, 2026 18 Abdoullah Ba 20 £4,423 £230,000 June 30, 2027 19 Luis Semedo 20 £4,000 £208,000 June 30, 2028 20 Niall Huggins 23 £3,846 £200,000 June 30, 2025 =21 Trai Hume 21 £3,000 £156,000 June 30, 2027 =21 Jenson Seelt 20 £3,000 £156,000 June 30, 2028 =21 Mason Burstow 20 £3,000 £156,000 May 31, 2024 =21 Pierre Ekwah 22 £3,000 £156,000 June 30, 2027 25 Callum Styles 23 £2,500 £130,000 May 31, 2024 26 Ellis Taylor 20 £1,500 £78,000 June 30, 2024 27 Dan Neil 22 £1,346 £70,000 June 30, 2026 28 Chris Rigg 16 £1,000 £52,000 June 30, 2025

Here are Sunderland's top 10 earners...

10 Timothee Pembele

£7,500 per week

Timothee Pembele arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, with the versatile full-back one of several summer additions.

The Black Cats paid a fee for the full-back and gave him a £7,500-a-week deal for five years, although he hasn’t exactly nailed down a starting spot as of yet.

9 Luke O’Nien

£7,500 per week

Another versatile defender on £7,500 a week is Luke O’Nien, who has been with the club since 2018, making more than 250 appearances in red and white.

He’s seen plenty of ups and downs, signing a new contract in 2023 through to 2028.

8 Corry Evans

£8,077 per week

Midfielder Corry Evans is next on the list, with the former Manchester United academy graduate picking up £420,000 a year.

He has been with Sunderland since 2021 but is out of contract in the summer, so his days at the Stadium of Light could be numbered.

7 Nazariy Rusyn

£9,000 per week

It has been a struggle so far for summer signing Nazariy Rusyn, whom Sunderland wrote a seven-figure cheque for to Zorya Luhansk.

The 25-year-old forward hasn’t found the back of the net on a regular basis, but he is one of the bigger earners at the club, penning a contract through to 2027.

6 Anthony Patterson

£10,000 per week

Moving up to players who earn a five-figure weekly salary now, with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson one of six Sunderland players who earn £10,000 a week or more.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper is a product of the club’s academy and has been first-choice in recent years. Patterson signed a new deal through to 2028 last year, which will see him pocket more than £2.5m across that time.

5 Dennis Cirkin

£10,000 per week

Dennis Cirkin hasn’t had a season to remember on a personal level, missing large parts of the campaign through injury.

The former Tottenham youngster signed for the Black Cats in 2021 and was a regular in the side prior to having surgery. He is under contract until 2026, though, so Sunderland supporters could still see plenty of Cirkin over the coming years.

4 Patrick Roberts

£12,500 per week

Someone who played a key role in helping Sunderland back into the Championship was Patrick Roberts, who scored the late winner in the play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday.

Roberts has clearly found himself a home in the north-east and has been on the books since 2022. He still has two more years remaining on his £12,500-a-week deal, so it could soon be time to sit down and discuss fresh terms.

3 Daniel Ballard

£15,000 per week

Former Arsenal youngster Daniel Ballard has also found a permanent home at Sunderland after signing in 2022, establishing himself as a regular in the Black Cats side.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who is a Northern Ireland international, appears to be going from strength to strength at the Stadium of Light and is under contract until 2027.

2 Bradley Dack

£15,000 per week

Another player picking up £15,000 a week is Bradley Dack, with Sunderland potentially offering him an eye-catching salary due to his free agent status last summer.

Former manager Tony Mowbray had worked with Dack at Blackburn Rovers and moved quickly to secure his services. The attacking midfielder only signed a 12-month deal, although Sunderland have the option to extend that by a further year this summer, making this one to keep an eye on.

1 Jack Clarke

£16,923 per week

Top of the list is star forward Jack Clarke, who has been the club’s main source of goals during the 2023/24 season. Signed on a permanent basis from Tottenham in 2022 following a successful loan spell, Clarke has gone from strength to strength with Sunderland.

He earns £880,000 a year, but as a result of his impressive displays, a number of Premier League clubs could make a move for him in the summer.