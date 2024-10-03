Amid Sunderland's excellent start to the Championship season, one in-form Black Cats star has made a transfer admission regarding a transfer clause in his current deal.

Sunderland transfer news

New manager Regis Le Bris has got off to an almost perfect start at the Stadium of Light, with his side sitting top of the Championship just one season after they found themselves sitting mid-table and flirting with relegation. With every game, the Frenchman looks more and more like a manager who was worth the wait, given how long it took Sunderland's hierarchy to find their permanent replacement for Michael Beale.

Against Derby County in midweek, it was once again business as usual, as Sunderland reclaimed their Championship top spot in a 2-0 win which featured a stunning first strike of the season from Jobe Bellingham.

It's the type of routine victory that Sunderland will hope to see a repeat of against Leeds United in what would be quite the statement of intent from those at the Stadium of Light. They've already been handed a positive boost on the transfer front to take into Saturday's clash too.

As relayed by the Sunderland Echo, Wilson Isidor now wants to complete a permanent move to Sunderland, which would see the Black Cats trigger their option to buy the £8,500-a-week forward from Zenit St. Petersburg at the end of the season.

Isidor told reporters after scoring the opening goal against Derby in midweek: "I am on loan but with an optional buy. But no, for me, I want to continue with Sunderland and write the club into my career and my history."

The ball is now very much in Sunderland's court, who could yet welcome their striker, who is beginning to find his goalscoring touch, on a permanent basis come the end of the season.

"Quality" Isidor has found his goalscoring touch

As if things couldn't get any better for Le Bris and Sunderland, their summer signing is beginning to show just how clinical he can be when given the chance, with goals in back-to-back games to his name. Still just 24 years old, it would be a major blow for Sunderland if Isidor was to enjoy an excellent season before heading straight back to Zenit. Given his desire to stay put, the Black Cats should match his ambition and secure his long-term future at the club next summer.

Having fired into form, the Frenchman has earned plenty of praise as of late, including from Sunderland reporter Ethan Todd, who dubbed Isidor's finishing as "quality" and runs off the ball "fantastic".

With their biggest test yet awaiting, Sunderland could now round off an excellent week with victory over early promotion rivals Leeds this weekend.