Sunderland have been handed an update on their chances of signing Wilson Isidor to a permanent deal next summer, and it could depend on whether they earn promotion from the Championship.

Regis Le Bris couldn't have asked for a much better start to life as Black Cats manager, guiding his side to the top of the table heading into November. Not only that, but Sunderland are five points clear at the summit, having played some superb football along the way, getting the best out of exciting young midfield pair Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham.

That's not to say that new signings aren't still being eyed up at the Stadium of Light, however, with captain Dan Neil making some intriguing comments about a potential Jordan Henderson reunion recently.

"Jordan is someone I'd love to play alongside, he's a top quality player who has won everything in a great career so he's welcome to come back if he wants. He's inspired us local lads to keep striving to emulate him."

On the flip side, the emergence of Rigg as arguably one of the most exciting teenagers in the country has understandably seen him linked with a number of top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to a new report from The Sunderland Echo, Wilson Isidor is likely to seal a permanent move to Sunderland in 2025, should the Black Cats seal promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

The update states that "a fee has been agreed" between the Championship side and Zenit St Petersburg, "but whether it is automatically triggered depends on the team's performance this season". Should Le Bris' side go up, it will be triggered straight away, allowing the 24-year-old to remain at the club for good.

This should act as one of many reasons why Sunderland should be so focused on returning to the Premier League, considering Isidor has made a positive impact since arriving on loan during the summer, scoring four goals in six league starts.

He has spoken of his happiness at the club, which can only bode well moving forward: "I love to be here. I give everything for the shirt.

"It's not only our name we wear on the shirt, it's a lot history, one city, one club - you want to give everything every time. I think the coach found the perfect thing with every player, they know what they have to do on the pitch and it's a nice feeling. Our group is special, it's a very special group - everybody knows what we want and we work every day. It's really good, I've never taken so much pleasure from [working with] a group and a coach also."

Signing Isidor permanently feels like a no-brainer for Sunderland, should promotion happen, but even if that isn't the case, they should still be looking to acquire his signature permanently.

The French attacker is still a relatively young footballer, so he should only improve moving forward, meaning he could be a mainstay of Le Bris' attack for years to come.