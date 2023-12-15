Will Still continues to be rumoured as the frontrunner for the Sunderland vacancy, a bold step in a new direction for the Tyne and Wear side after axing previous manager Tony Mowbray surprisingly.

Still has garnered a reputation as being an exciting and unorthodox manager out in France with Stade De Reims, the Belgian manager only 31 years of age but a hero in Reims quarters - helping the Ligue 1 club finish in 11th spot in the French top flight last season, now in the driver's seat for the Sunderland job as a result.

The left-field manager would begin to leave his mark on the Sunderland lineup straight away after landing at the Stadium of Light, with Patrick Roberts' position potentially up for grabs under Still...

Here's what his dream XI could look like after January...

1 GK - Anthony Patterson

Still wouldn't dramatically get rid of Anthony Patterson in goal for the Black Cats, Sunderland's number one shot-stopper is yet to miss a game this season and wouldn't be at threat of being dropped under the potential new manager either.

2 RB - Trai Hume

In an ideal world, Sunderland will retain Trai Hume this January even with speculation linking their star man with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

Still would enjoy having Hume around too, the Reims boss usually sets his side up in Ligue 1 to be expansive with the likes of right-back Thomas Foket allowed to roam and venture forward - the Belgian Reims defender receiving 6.20 progressive passes per 90 minutes over the last year according to FBRef.

3 CB - Daniel Ballard

Hume's fellow Northern Ireland compatriot and Sunderland teammate Daniel Ballard will also remain in the lineup as a key centre-back under Still.

Ballard has averaged a 7.22 Sofascore rating overall for this season, crucial in shutting out Leeds United last game - making four clearances in total in the narrow 1-0 win.

4 CB - Jenson Seelt

Still's preference for young talent - which saw his team average an age of 24.0 last season according to Transfermarkt - could mean Luke O'Nien is sacrificed at the heart of defence for Jenson Seelt.

The 20-year-old Dutchman performed admirably on the big occasion against Leeds last time out, winning five duels in total in a brave display.

5 LB - Niall Huggins

Niall Huggins will also be a player Still will fancy playing from the get-go, Huggins naturally a winger and offers Sunderland pace down the flanks from defence.

Averaging 4.7 ball recoveries per game this campaign, he will be a key first-teamer under Still's tenure if he does join.

6 CM - Luke O'Nien

O'Nien could be pushed further forward back into a midfield slot under Still, especially if Sunderland end up losing Pierre Ekwah this January owing to significant transfer interest reported by TEAMTalk.

O'Nien has starred in midfield before for Sunderland, a tireless and energetic presence hounding opposition players down which Still will want in his midfield on his arrival.

7 CM - Alex Pritchard

Alex Pritchard could also be a player that takes Still's fancy at the Stadium of Light, the current Reims boss potentially a distant onlooker to what Pritchard has managed to pull off under interim manager Mike Dodds to date.

The former Huddersfield Town man has been crucial in both recent wins against West Brom and Leeds United, assisting Jobe Bellingham's winner versus the Whites after a wayward header found Sunderland's star-boy fortuitously.

If Still goes with a 4-3-3 formation - the Belgian boss setting his side up in this formation seven times this campaign - Pritchard would be a perfect attacking creator in this set-up.

8 CM - Adil Aouchiche

Still could want even more creativity from his midfield ranks in the form of Adil Aouchiche, the ex-Paris St. Germain midfielder a hit with the Black Cats masses when he's played.

The 31-year-old Reims manager does love a goalscorer from the centre of the park, with 30-year-old Teddy Tuema amassing four goals for the Ligue 1 club this season in the centre of the pitch to be the club's top scorer.

Aouchiche only has one strike to his name for Sunderland to date, but his attacking game could be enhanced under the guidance of Still.

9 RW - Kwame Poku

Still could add fresh blood to his Sunderland lineup if he joins, with the transfer window luckily opening right around the corner for the 31-year-old if he does relocate and fancies adding in new faces.

Kwame Poku could well be the sort of player Still wants to add to his group, axing Patrick Roberts in favour of playing the current Peterborough United star.

The exciting Poku has seven goals and seven assists in a Posh side firing on all cylinders in League One, whilst Roberts continues to be largely ineffective for the Championship club.

Rumours circulated by TEAMTalk last month suggested that the Black Cats were keen on signing the standout third-tier performer, could Still make this deal become a reality on his arrival?

10 ST - Ali Al-Hamadi

Still could shop even further down the EFL pyramid to add a potent striker to the Black Cats ranks in January, Ali Al-Hamadi a fully-fledged Iraq international now off the back of his goalscoring exploits at AFC Wimbledon.

The 31-year-old boss could be tempted to give the likes of Eliezer Mayenda and Mason Burstow a go - Still renowned for enhancing young strikers and turning them into machines as seen with Folarin Balogun - but he wouldn't be able to turn down the opportunity of signing Al-Hamadi regardless.

Related Still could unearth his next Balogun by getting "talented" Sunderland gem firing Will Still's potential appointment as Sunderland's next manager could see this misfiring striker at the Stadium of Light come out of his shell.

Al-Hamadi has managed to amass ten goals and five assists for the Dons in League Two this campaign, waiting for a team higher up the EFL to take a chance on his services.

Sunderland have also been linked with the Dons star-man in the past, TEAMtalk reporting last month about Sunderland's interest.

11 LW - Jack Clarke

Losing Ekwah wouldn't be the end of the world for the playoff hopefuls, but potentially being without Jack Clarke would be disastrous.

Sunderland will continue batting away interest in their electric left winger, hopeful he will stay and recognise the club's ambition and aims for the Premier League by appointing Still.

Clarke could be crucial in getting the Black Cats up to the top flight, scoring ten times this campaign in the Championship.