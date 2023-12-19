Super agent Kia Joorabchian is reportedly attempting to get a highly-rated centre-back to Tottenham as his club gift a £60 million discount.

Postecoglou requests new centre-back in January

As widely reported by sections of the media, Spurs are looking to sign a new defender when the transfer window opens for business next month.

We're now fast approaching January and more reports are flooding in that Tottenham are beginning to make moves for their reported targets. There are many names linked with moves to N17 as manager Ange Postecoglou publicly admits that his side need to bring in another centre-back, especially after injuries to Micky van de Ven, Ashley Phillips and Eric Dier.

"He’s done remarkably well," said Postecoglou on Ben Davies, who's been forced to play a makeshift central defensive role this season (via football.london).

"Centre-back is still a position where, especially in our structure, it is one of the few positions where you need guys with outstanding attributes in there. We’ve been very fortunate that he’s been able to fill in for us there. He’s really good at taking in information, he really understands the game, not just his own role but how we want to play and that’s helped him.

"Having Romero next to him helps in that sense and Vic because he’s taken a bit of a leadership role back there as well. Ultimately, we still need to sign another centre-back because at the moment we are a little bit on tenterhooks because if something happens again we are short and we are already short."

The likes of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Genoa star Radu Dragusin are some centre-backs wanted by Spurs ahead of January, while another player to be mentioned is Benfica starlet Morato.

According to recent reports, Morato is a top transfer target for Spurs and viewed as one of the most exciting defensive talents in his country right now (The Sun).

Joorabchian "taking care" of Morato move to Tottenham

Italian news outlet Calciomercato.it have an update on the 22-year-old, and it's quite intriguing.

According to their information, super agent Joorabchian is "personally taking care of" Morato's potential Spurs transfer with the Lilywhites "serious" about signing him.

Unavailable Tottenham players (via Premier Injuries) Reason James Maddison Injury (Ankle) Micky van de Ven Injury (Hamstring) Manor Solomon Injury (Knee) Ivan Perisic Injury (ACL) Alfie Whiteman Injury (Ankle) Ryan Sessegnon Injury (Thigh) Giovani Lo Celso Injury (Undisclosed) Destiny Udogie Suspension Yves Bissouma Suspension Rodrigo Bentancur Injury (Ankle)

This comes after they sent their scouts to run the rule over Morato on a consistent basis this term, and the report suggests Benfica are willing to give interested clubs a £60m discount.

Calciomercato.it claim his release clause actually stands at around €100m (£86m), but Benfica have now slapped a €30m (£26m) price tag on his head as they look to sell for a much cheaper fee.

This could be a prime opportunity for Spurs to move for Morato, especially with Joorabchian's help, as chairman Daniel Levy will be looking to seal the best possible bargains in what is usually a tough window.