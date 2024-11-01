Crystal Palace have been handed a raft of injury blows ahead of their clash with Wolves as they look for just their second win of the Premier League season, it has emerged.

Crystal Palace win in midweek but at huge cost

Oliver Glasner's side claimed a surprise 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, setting up a quarter-final tie with Arsenal in the process. Goals from Eberechi Eze and Daichi Kamada proved too much for Unai Emery's side as the Eagles marched into the last eight of the competition on the hunt for the first mjor trophy in their history.

However, the win came at a cost. Eze was forced off with an injury just minutes after opening the scoring, before England teammate Adam Wharton was also forced out of action before the half hour mark, handing Glasner further injury woes.

Their exits added to a casualty list that already sees Jefferson Lerma, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad and Matheus Franca sidelined, but after the game Glasner tried to be positive.

"Adam is a more positive one because it is nothing new. We spoke about it many times; he has had groin problems for many months. We thought he needed a break today, but he gave the thumbs up and said he was fine. But the pain got worse during the game, so we had to make a second sub. Especially with the circumstances, I am very proud of the performance."

However, the latest update is less than ideal for the Eagles.

Palace midfielder set for surgery

That comes as Glasner faced the media ahead of his side's trip to Molineux to face winless Wolves, and had some bad news on the injury front. Firstly, he ruled Eze, Lerma, Riad, Richards and Franca all out of games until after the upcoming international break, but the worst news came regarding Wharton.

The midfielder, who has been managing an injury all season, is now set for surgery and at least a month on the sidelines, Glasner confirmed, meaning that he will miss at least five games of Premier League action.

'We took the final decision: he will have surgery, so he won't be available for Wolves. He tried [to train] today, but there's too much pain, and it makes no sense. He's really struggled the last weeks and months, and so now we took the decision he will have surgery, and we hope to have him back after, let's say, four weeks.'

Games Adam Wharton could miss for Crystal Palace Wolves (Away) Fulham (Home) Aston Villa (Away) Newcastle (Home) Ipswich Town (Away)

The news will come as a blow to Palace, who had just begun to show shoots of improvement following a tragic start to the campaign as new signings tried to acclimatise to life at Selhurst Park, but with the 20-year-old and Glasner having both known about and managing the injury since the summer, they will be hoping that the surgery will mark the end of his issues.

Meanwhile, the damage of Wharton's absence will be mitigated by the return of Cheick Doucoure, who will be part of a matchday squad for the first time this season when Palace take on Wolves this weekend, the Palace boss confirmed.