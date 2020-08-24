Gander Green Lane

Key information about Gander Green Lane

Gander Green Lane was built in 1898 and now houses National League’s Sutton United side. The ground is located in Sutton in South London and has played host to England C team and FA Sunday Cup games in recent times.

Its current maximum capacity stands at 5,013 – with 765 being seated places – and it has a pitch that measures 110 by 70 yards. The surface is covered with artificial turf and there is no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance at Gander Green Lane was set when 14,000 people watched Sutton United get battered 6-0 by Leeds United in the fourth round of the 1969/70 FA Cup.

A history of Gander Green Lane

Even though Gander Green Lane’s history goes all the way back to the late 19th century, the site was initially used as nothing more than allotments and open fields. The first official maps that showed it as a ‘football ground’ appeared in 1913. Back then, it only had a small pavillon and a turnstile entrance.

Of course, over the years, this has changed dramatically and none of the pavilions survived to this day, nor did the Strawberry Lodge, a large residential building on the west side of the ground that was replaced by terraced houses. Still, the first ever game Sutton United played at Gander Green Lane – known back then as Adult School Sports Ground – was actually in 1912.

The hosts welcomed Guards Depot FC in an FA Cup clash and the first league match followed suit, this time Sutton winning 1-0 against Redhill in front of a crowd of 800 people. Interestingly enough, at the end of that season, Sutton left the ground, leaving it to Sutton Adult School who formed their own team.

However, the original tenants would return in August 1919, this time to stay for good. The following years brought more redevelopment to Gander Green Lane as the main stand was erected in 1951, with the seats being donated by Chelsea. In 1980, the two small wooden stands were replaced by a covered standing terrace, which is known as the Rec Terrace.

There were some other refurbishments over the years such as the levelling of the end of the stadium and the addition of new terracing in 1997. And interestingly, since Gander Green Lane was also used for athletics, the ground used to have a running track surrounding it but that was removed in 2014, the same year when new dugouts and player tunnels were also constructed.

On 22 April 2015, Sutton United got new roommates as Sutton Common Rovers announced they would be sharing the ground from the 2015/16 season onward. That same year, the club also installed a new artificial pitch.

Gander Green Lane was then officially renamed the Knights Community Stadium two years later, in 2017, with the club striking a three-year sponsorship deal with the Knights Foundation.

Tickets to watch Sutton United at Gander Green Lane

All tickets to watch Sutton United play at Gander Green Lane can be found and purchased on the club’s official website. An adult ticket will cost you £15 but the price will change depending on when you actually buy the ticket. On-the-day prices are £2 more expensive.

The club also has season tickets on offer and you can grab an adult one for £169.

