Liberty Stadium

Key information about Liberty Stadium

Liberty Stadium was built in 2003 but wasn’t officially opened until 2005 and is now the home of Swansea City. The ground is located in the Landore area of Swansea in Wales and is the largest purpose-built venue in the county.

Its capacity is 21,088 and it has a pitch that measures 105m by 68m. The surface is covered with hybrid grass with undersoil heating already installed and no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance at the Liberty Stadium was set on 1 May 2016 when 20,992 spectators watched Swansea take on Liverpool.

A history of Liberty Stadium

At the beginning of the new millennium, Swansea City had to move away from their previous home, Vetch Field, because the ground was deteriorating and was simply outdated by that point. After all, they had been playing their football there for over a 100 years and a change was long overdue.

In 2003, with the help and support of City and County of Swansea Council, the Liberty Stadium was built along with the Morfa Retail Park only a stone’s throw away from the very centre of Swansea City. The whole project was reportedly worth around £50m and would entail a bowl-shaped venue for 20,520 seats.

On 10 July 2005, Liberty Stadium was finally opened – even though it broke ground two years prior to that – and officially became the home of both Swansea City football club and the Ospreys – one of four professional rugby union teams in the country.

The first game to be played at the ground was a friendly clash against Fulham which ended in a 1-1 draw. The club then erected a statue of Ivor Allchurch, a legend of the squad, and this was followed by the first league game ever played at Liberty Stadium – Swansea City against Oldham Athletic in October 2005.

Interestingly, the first capacity crowd recorded there was for a rugby game between the Ospreys and Australia A with the home side winning 24–16. Swansea City would have to wait until 1 May 2016 to tally their record attendance of 20,992 for a clash against Liverpool.

The most recent changes to the ground were first made at the beginning of the 2014/15 campaign with new screens and advertising boards added over time. There were more expansion plans conceived that could potentially boost the capacity to over 40,000 but we’re still waiting for the ideas to materialise.

IInterestingly, in European matches, the Liberty Stadium is called Swansea Stadium due to UEFA regulations on sponsorship while on 8 May 2015 it was renamed The Katie Phillips Stadium for one night only following a competition won by Ospreys supporter Katie Phillips.

Tickets to watch Swansea City at Liberty Stadium

All tickets to watch Swansea City play at Liberty Stadium can be found and purchased on the club’s official website. The average adult ticket will cost you around £35.

However, there are memberships discounts as well as a season ticket scheme that can save you money in the long run.

