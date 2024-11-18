Liverpool find themselves in a promising position, heading into the wintry December period that, so often, clears the fog that shrouds any team's destiny in a campaign.

To put that another way, Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the Premier League while also holding first place at the midpoint of the newly-shaped Champions League group phase. Arne Slot couldn't have hoped for a brighter start, with that shock Anfield defeat against Nottingham Forest still the only blot on the copybook.

There's a trek still to be made in 2024/25, but Liverpool have the quality and togetherness to challenge for the biggest prizes right to the finish line.

Optimism on that front is often tempered with reservation, for the Reds have been crushed between football's two great millstones (Manchester City and Real Madrid) all too often in recent years.

Slot and FSG will be sure to recognise the position they have claimed, and though the squad is brimming with quality, the winter transfer window could present an opportunity to make one or two impactful signings. Here's their dream lineup after January...

1 GK - Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker will still be the star man between the sticks, Caoimhin Kelleher his deputy, but whether the Brazilian is actually fit in January is another matter entirely.

In any case, he's one of the best in the world, and though much is going on within the goalkeeping department at Anfield, the 30-year-old shouldn't be going anywhere for a few years yet.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Unfortunately, Trent Alexander-Arnold may very much be headed somewhere next year - namely, the scorching Spanish capital. He's out of contract next summer, Liverpool's lifeblood, the city's golden child.

The all-inspiring right-back is supposed to stay forever, emulate Steven Gerrard, assume the captaincy and herald the new Slot-led era toward illustrious success.

Football isn't a perfect world, and this one's future path is a nebulous thing. He'll be part of Slot's plans until the end of the season, though.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Several Liverpool stars have really stepped up their game this season, but Ibrahima Konate might just take the cake. He's been monstrous. The France international, so powerful, so mobile, so strong, is firmly on course for his finest season in Liverpool colours.

Ibrahima Konate: Premier League Stats Match Stats* 23/24 24/25 Matches (starts) 22 (17) 11 (10) Goals 0 1 Assists 0 1 Clean sheets 5 5 Touches* 75.5 70.2 Pass completion 88% 91% Key passes* 0.4 0.3 Ball recoveries* 4.4 2.9 Tackles + interceptions* 2.5 1.6 Clearances* 2.3 3.6 Total duels (won)* 6.0 (66%) 4.3 (76%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Just look at the underlying data. Less defensive actions bespeak maturity and positional authority. He's coming on leaps and bounds, perhaps even outperforming his partner...

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Like Trent, Virgil van Dijk's contract expires at the end of the season. Widely recognised as one of the best centre-backs of his generation, the 33-year-old is still at the top of his game and will hopefully extend his trophy-filled stay on Merseyside.

5 LB - Antonee Robinson

One Rob' out, another Rob' in. Andy Robertson's influence has waned over the past year, and Antonee Robinson could be the perfect replacement, with reports suggesting he is at the top of Liverpool's shopping list.

Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley has hailed the £40m-rated USMNT international as "one of the best left-backs in the world," and with each passing performance, such lofty praise looks more justifiable.

6 DM - Martin Zubimendi

The one that got away. For now. Martin Zubimendi added Merseyside to the sizeable list of destinations that he has rejected in favour of remaining in his beloved Basque Country.

But Liverpool are persistent and present a compelling case besides. The Spain international, valued at £50m, will surely wish to marry his elite-level skill set with a fitting club at some stage, hailed as one of "the best centre midfielders in the world" by his trophy-winning international boss Luis de la Fuente.

Of course, his arrival would knock another Liverpool midfielder's playing time for six, and this may well prove to be Dominik Szoboszlai, whose energy and tenacity are all well and good, but are not sweetly matched by a potent streak befitting a roaming midfielder in a team like Liverpool.

7 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Back in May, not many Reds supporters would have been all that devastated by Ryan Gravenberch's sale, for he had failed to properly assert himself at Anfield after transferring from Bayern Munich for a £34m.

He's come on leaps and bounds, with a good claim to the Premier League's best midfielder so far this season. He's playing the role that was rolled out for Zubimendi, but the duo could actually cohabit in the middle of Slot's park.

8 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Perhaps not yet at his best this season, but Alexis Mac Allister is a midfielder whose quality transcends data charts etc etc. He's as intelligent as they come, with crunching tackles and shrewd passes that provide Liverpool with something crucial.

Think of him as the flour in the cake, not the most flavoursome element but fundamental all the same. That said, though, the 25-year-old isn't against a show-stopping moment.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

Rinse and repeat the Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk quandaries. If that dreaded eventuality is realised, this one might sting the most.

Mohamed Salah is 32 but still one of the most incredible forwards that English football has ever seen. He's posted ten goals and ten more assists across 17 appearances this season, with plenty more yet to come.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz takes the spot on this list, but Cody Gakpo is just as important. The respective left wingers have been trying to outdo each other this season, though neither has had success in demoting their counterpart, for both have been brilliant.

This guy sure knows how to dismantle a defence. How funny, that so many Liverpool supporters were willing to cash in on him this summer. Sweet summer children that we were.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Still something of an enigma, Darwin Nunez is making headway under Slot's leadership, though still needs to refine his ball-striking ability if he is to establish himself as Liverpool's star striker.

Playing a more focused role this term, it's promising that the Uruguayan has only missed one big chance in the Premier League this season, scoring twice across four starting berths.

Dream Liverpool line-up in full: (GK) Alisson Becker; (RB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Antonee Robinson; (DM) Martin Zubimendi, (CM) Ryan Gravenberch, (CM) Alexis Mac Allister; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (LW) Luis Diaz; (CF) Darwin Nunez