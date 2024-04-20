Jurgen Klopp's reign at Liverpool has seen both peaks and valleys, but there is an ominous sense that the lionised manager's final few weeks on Merseyside will be categorised by misery and rueful resignation.

Failing to defeat Manchester United in commanding positions across recent trips to Old Trafford in the FA Cup and Premier League has unravelled Liverpool's thrilling campaign like a loose kite in the wind, with the buffeting struggles of the past few weeks resulting in successive Anfield losses against Atalanta (in the Europa League) and Crystal Palace (in the top-flight).

The Carabao Cup was won in February in what seemed like a galvanising tone-setter for the months to come, with the Reds fighting with such fervour amid persistent injury blows to fire on all cylinders. After overcoming such obstacles, Liverpool have inexplicably collapsed.

At Craven Cottage on Sunday, against Fulham, Klopp simply has to spark his team back into life, with Manchester City starting the weekend two points clear of their two contenders, with Arsenal also falling to an unexpected defeat last weekend.

Liverpool have an unusually near-clean bill of health, though Conor Bradley continues to recover from an ankle injury that will keep him out for a few more weeks.

Klopp has to rebound from the midweek Europa League exit against Atalanta, where the Merseysiders sparked spark and initiative, and might make three changes to the starting XI.

1 GK - Alisson

Alisson's return from injury has come at the perfect time for Liverpool, even if he has not quite had the happiest of returns over the past few games.

The Brazilian is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world and is marginally behind Alphonse Areola in the most reliable shot-stopper in the division, having saved 75.3% of the shots faced this season (Areola has saved 75.8%).

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool might have won at Atalanta on Thursday but the damage was done and it was a bleak performance, lacking the electricity and snap that was needed. Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to the starting line-up was a bright spark though.

The inventive right-back is always looking to make things happen and will provide his profligate forwards with everything they need to rediscover their shooting boots, hailed as a creative "genius" by reporter Neil Jones.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate has done a superb job this season after Joel Matip's season was cut short by injury back in December, but the France international has been guilty of some poor performances recently.

He will need to have his wits about him against in-form shooter Rodrigo Muniz.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has cut a disconsolate figure over the past few matches but he called for the fans to rally around the squad on Thursday night and, if Liverpool are to turn things around, he will be at the heart of the success.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Possibly Liverpool's best performer throughout this recent poor patch, Andy Robertson will be crucial against Fulham, pumping energy and creativity into the team.

It's been a bit of a stop-start campaign for the Scotland skipper, but he's returning to his best recently and could be the catalyst on Sunday.

6 DM - Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo signed for Liverpool from German side Stuttgart in a surprise £16m deal last summer, after missing out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, and while he's largely been fantastic, the Japanese's recent showings have left much to be desired.

Still, he must anchor the midfield against the Cottagers, doing the groundwork for a few other midfielders to supply the forwards ahead of him.

7 CM - Harvey Elliott

Dominik Szoboszlai has fallen by the wayside, and while he can pick himself back up, he must be ditched for Harvey Elliott in this one, with the dynamic midfielder more than deserving of a spot in his favoured position.

The 21-year-old is truly a first-class prospect and has started to prove why he can play a lasting role in this Liverpool team, having been described as a "special talent" by The Athletic's James Pearce.

8 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has been a monster of a signing for Liverpool and will need to harness the full scope of his world-class ability if he is to lead the club back toward the light.

Alexis Mac Allister: PL Stats 23/24 Stat # Matches played 27 Matches started 26 Goals 4 Assists 5 Pass completion 88% Touches per game 76.3 Shots per game 1.3 Key passes per game 1.4 Tackles per game 3.0 Ball recoveries per game 6.4 Duels won per game 6.0 Stats via Sofascore

He's clinched seven goal contributions from his past eight outings in the Premier League and he might just be the difference-maker once again at Fulham.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

What has happened to Mohamed Salah? The Egyptian talisman has been out of sorts for a while now and has toiled through recent fixtures.

That said, he's one of the deadliest forwards in Europe, having scored 24 goals and supplied 13 assists in all competitions this season.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

With electric pace and deft dribbling, Luis Diaz will be an important presence down the left channel, causing Fulham a host of problems and driving the play into promising positions to ensure Liverpool hit prolific form once again.

11 CF - Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota has never scored or assisted against Fulham, playing against them seven times, but he must be selected as the man to lead the line on Sunday, enhancing Liverpool's chances of overcoming the recent wastefulness, having also been hailed as a “pressing monster” by assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

As per FBref, the Portugal international ranks among the top 2% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 16% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for progressive carries and the top 1% for tackles per 90.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full: (GK) Alisson; (RB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Andy Robertson; (DM) Wataru Endo, (CM) Harvey Elliott, (CM) Alexis Mac Allister; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Diogo Jota