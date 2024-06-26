A £25 million attacker, who manager Ange Postecoglou personally identified as a target, has now apparently agreed to join Tottenham this summer.

Spurs expected to go for multiple attackers after Werner deal

The north Londoners agreed their first deal of the summer in pretty quick fashion, sealing a season-long extension on Timo Werner's loan which includes an even cheaper option to buy this time round.

Spurs were only meant to have Werner from January to the end of 2023/2024, but chairman Daniel Levy re-negotiated with Leipzig to keep the German for the whole of 2024/2025. Tottenhan can now also choose to do a permanent deal next summer for just £8.5 million, coming as an astute piece of business.

However, it is believed that Postecoglou's side are not done there when it comes to signing attacking players. Reports claim Tottenham are targeting a new striker and long-term replacement for Harry Kane, and could also bring in another attacking midfielder.

Levy and co will be targeting more bargain options in this window as part of their summer overhaul, as it is claimed that Postecoglou also wishes to bolster his midfield and defence over the coming weeks.

Tottenham have reportedly considered re-signing Marcus Edwards from Sporting Lisbon as one option, as their 35% clause means they could do a deal for as little as £11 million, according to some reports out of Portugal.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03

Another option for Spurs could be Poland international winger Sebastian Szymanski. The Fenerbahce star, who represented his country at Euro 2024, is fresh off the back of an incredible season in the Turkish Super Lig.

He racked up an impressive 13 goals and 19 assists in all competitions for Fenerbahce last season, and there are suggestions he could leave for as little as £25 million.

According to Aslinda this week, Spurs have actually made a low-ball offer for the player, coming in at around £15 million. It was apparently rejected out of hand, but Postecoglou's side are set to try again with another proposal. While club-to-club talks go on, Tottenham are at least said to have the green light on personal terms.

Szymanski agrees to join Tottenham on four-year contract

Aslinda also state that Szymanski has agreed Tottenham personal terms over a four-year contract, and will fly for his medical at Hotspur Way if Fenerbahce and Spurs can find an agreement on price. It's added that Postecoglou personally wants the 25-year-old at his club for next season.

"He is a very productive player when viewed from the perspective of the inside right, number 8.5," said football scout Berat Kunt on his performance against France at the Euros.

"He has high pressing power, is close to scoring, and is effective in playing without the ball. When he increases his responsibility in the game setup, he reaches another level."