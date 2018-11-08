6 Tottenham wonderkids you need to know about on Football Manager 2019
A guide to the finest young talents at Tottenham on Football Manager 2019
A guide to the finest young talents at Tottenham on Football Manager 2019
A first look at the latest instalment of the Football Manager video game series.
The Premier Picks predictor game offers players a chance to win points for correctly predicting Premier League scores.
To celebrate 25 years of the Premier League, we've used Football Manager to predict the next 25 years season by season.
To celebrate 25 years of the Premier League, we've used Football Manager to predict the next 25 years season by season.
Five young prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of West Brom on Football Manager 2018.
Five young prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of Aston Villa on Football Manager 2018.
Four young prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of Southampton on Football Manager 2018.
Three young prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of Leicester City on Football Manager 2018.
Five young prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of Man City on Football Manager 2018.
Three young prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of Stoke City on Football Manager 2018.
A full list of the 100 best career mode wonderkids on FIFA 18.
Five young prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of Tottenham on Football Manager 2018.
Four young prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of Man United on Football Manager 2018.
Four young prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of West Ham on Football Manager 2018.
Four young prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of Chelsea on Football Manager 2018.
Four young prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of Arsenal on Football Manager 2018.
Four young Everton prospects with huge potential that you should look to develop as manager of Everton on Football Manager 2018.
As Football Manager 17 is released, check out five of the best wonderkids for a Manchester United save...