Premier League

Spurs: Marco Silva could get Richarlison firing
Tottenham Hotspur's appoint of Marco Silva could get Richarlison firing
Tottenham Hotspur's appoint of Marco Silva could get Richarlison firing
Liverpool are interested in signing Juve striker Dusan Vlahovic, who could be the answer to Erling Haaland.
Newcastle United are likely to look to bring in a new left-back in the summer transfer window.
Arsenal are targeting Lille striker Jonathan David and could ditch Eddie Nketiah with a swoop...
Leeds United could look to finally ditch Patrick Bamford, in favour of youngster Mateo Joseph.
Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in Eduardo Camavinga
Everton could forget about Ellis Simms, as they have a perfect partner for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Tom Cannon.
Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth left-back Jordan Zemura in the summer transfer window.
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus walked down the tunnel “disappointed” after not scoring on his injury return in the 3-0 win over Fulham.
Harry Kane expected to make decision on his Spurs future in the summer.
Johan Lange risks repeating Aston Villa's Danny Ings blunder with Youssef En-Nesyri.
Everton could seek to cash in on Ellis Simms, whose value has risen whilst not being at the necessary level.
West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca has seen his value drop since arriving in the summer.
Liverpool could find their next Philippe Coutinho by signing James Maddison.
Tottenham Hotspur must ditch Antonio Conte for Ange Postecoglou
Newcstle could form an 'unplayable' duo by signing Barcelona star, Raphinha
Leeds United could find their perfect partner for Max Wober by unleashing teenage sensation Diogo Monteiro.
Chelsea would surely thrive, should Graham Potter have a prime Diego Costa under his wing.
Manchester United are eyeing a move for Joao Palhinha
Newcastle United forward Jacob Murphy passed Eddie Howe's big test against Wolverhampton Wanderers