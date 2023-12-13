TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara has showered a Tottenham target with praise and said "we'll take him" after a Spurs transfer boost this week.

Players tipped to potentially join Spurs

Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou has suffered from a real lack of squad depth over this last month, forcing the Australian into some innovative on-field decisions at times.

Micky van de Ven's hamstring injury and a recent suspension for Cristian Romero prompted Postecoglou to use both Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as makeshift centre-backs for a period, highlighting his real lack of faith in Eric Dier.

Previous fringe players Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil are also seeing more match action amid Spurs' recent shortage of cover, but that is an issue which sporting director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy are reportedly looking to rectify in January.

Tottenham are looking to sign a new centre-half as one major priority (Sky Sports), leading to reported interest in Genoa star Radu Dragusin, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and other defenders linked with Spurs recently. Lange also holds a keen interest in Samuel Iling-Junior (Juventus), as Postecoglou and co allegedly scour the market for new wide options (Sky).

Amid some doubts over the futures of Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, there are some suggestions that Tottenham could reignite a move for Premier League midfielder Conor Gallagher as well.

The Mail reported this week that Spurs still want to sign the 23-year-old, and could well be boosted in their chase as Chelsea consider a "shock" sale of Gallagher to fund their own transfer plans.

Following this update, when asked about it live on talkSPORT (via The Boot Room), O'Hara said he'll certainly "take" Gallagher at Spurs.

Praising the "high energy" star, who's now fought his way into becoming a key player for Pochettino, the ex-Tottenham midfielder also concedes that it will be a difficult one to pull off.

“Listen, I really like Conor Gallagher I think he’s got brilliant energy, high energy, he gets around the pitch," said O'Hara. "He lacks a little bit of what [James] Maddison’s got in terms of star quality but he’s got energy and you’ve seen with Ange Postecoglou’s side he likes a bit of fitness, he likes someone with high energy.

“I’d be surprised if Chelsea let him go to be honest, I think he’s been quite a big part of their side this season. In terms of one of their half-decent performers only him, Cole Palmer and [Raheem] Sterling have actually done anything good for them really. I’d be surprised if they let him go but if they want to then yeah we’ll take him.”

The former Crystal Palace star struggled at points last term but is now an important cog in Pochettino's midfield. Previously, his best season came when on loan at Palace, where he managed eight goals and three assists in 34 league appearances in 2021/2022.