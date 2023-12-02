A former Everton employee has dropped an extremely worrying update regarding 777 Partners' potential takeover of the club, as the saga continues to rumble on.

Everton takeover latest

The Blues have had so much to focus on in recent weeks, with the 10-point deduction in the Premier League acting as a major blow in their relegation fight this season. While there is still genuine hope that the drop will be avoided, there is plenty of work to do for Sean Dyche and his players.

There is also the big matter of the takeover of the club hopefully happening in the near future, although progress appears to be slow at the moment, despite so many supporters craving the end of the Farhad Moshiri era at Goodison Park.

It is something that Everton simply must nail, rather than taking a gamble with new owners ahead of their move to Bramley Moore Dock at the end of this season, so patience may have to be required within the fanbase.

Worrying Everton takeover claim

Speaking to Football Insider, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness dropped a worrying update over the Blues' takeover, casting doubt over 777 Partners' credentials and saying a deal with them may actually never happen.

"It does seem that there are some pretty severe question marks about 777 Partners. It’s interesting that the regulatory process has been changed to include the Financial Conduct Authority. I think that is the area where 777 may have issues getting past those regulations. There’s a possibility they may not get the approval to complete the takeover. That would be a major issue.

"I think the issues, particularly in North America with their business model, do raise some serious questions that need to be answered fully. They may well be answered, and the takeover may well go through. But I do have my doubts at the moment. Those doubts come from how they’ve financed deals in the past, and the legal challenges they are facing in the US.

"Those are the key areas. I certainly have concerns about the strength of financing, the solidity of the financing – and how they have handled certain deals. Is there enough money to do the Everton deal? Can it be clearly shown where that money sits, and where it’s from? Those are the key issues the Premier League and the FCA will be looking at. They’ll want clear sight of the funds. I don’t know if 777 can do that. I hope they can."

These are clearly damaging comments for any Everton supporters to hear, considering how much a takeover is wanted by the majority, both in terms of having improved finances and simply heralding the start of a new spell at the club.

That being said, it would be a grave error to rush through a deal with 777 Partners, considering how many doubts seem to surround the proposed next Blues owners, and Wyness is clearly someone who knows his stuff on such topics, given his past roles in the game.

It is arguably reaching the stage where Everton should pull the plug on any dealings with 777, instead looking elsewhere for new investors who can take the Merseysiders into the future at their new home.