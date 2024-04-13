Talks are "already underway" with another club as a defender hopes to quit Tottenham this summer, according to a report this week.

Spurs players who could leave this summer

A host of players face very uncertain futures at Spurs, as we approach the summer window.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is among the prime candidates to leave N17 with his contract expiring next year, and is set to be one of the bigger names who could make a move to pastures new.

The Dane has actually featured regularly this season but has made the overwhelming majority of his appearances off the bench, with reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano indicating he could choose to leave after switching agents recently.

Meanwhile, Bryan Gil is another player largely overlooked by Ange Postecoglou, and he could choose to leave as well. Feyenoord are said to be really interested in Gil as we approach the summer, and we can't rule out Giovani Lo Celso potentially going as well, given his lack of game time.

Spurs need to trim their squad as they also look to provide their manager with new signings, and technical director Johan Lange has some real decisions to make on the futures of players currently out on loan.

Tottenham players currently out on loan Club Troy Parrott Excelsior Djed Spence Genoa Joe Rodon Leeds Tanguy Ndombele Galatasaray Alejo Veliz Sevilla Sergio Reguilon Brentford Japhet Tanganga Millwall Ashley Phillips Plymouth

Tanguy Ndombele has been a disaster since his club-record move from Lyon in 2019, with the Frenchman currently on a temporary stint at Galatasaray. It's also been reported that Leeds really want to make Joe Rodon's stay permanent as well.

Japhet Tanganga will return from Millwall with just one year remaining on his deal when he returns, while right-back Djed Spence will be another curious case.

Spence returned to Spurs in January after Leeds cut his loan short, with the Englishman then sent to Genoa for the second half of 2023/2024.

Talks already underway as Spence eyes Genoa stay this summer

According to Lavocerossoblu.com, the 23-year-old is impressing in Serie A, so much so he's grown fond of the club.

Indeed, it is believed Spence hopes to be a Genoa player next season and make his stay there permanent, and talks are "already underway" with Tottenham to try and reach an agreement over his full transfer. Reporter Ben Jacobs had suggested similar in recent weeks.

While Spence can still improve on a tactical level, as explained by this report, the former Middlesbrough starlet is equipped with "impressive speed" - and it is claimed that he wants to be a "protagonist" for the Italians next term. It appears the ball is in his court ahead of the summer.