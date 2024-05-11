Tottenham have already begun discussions over multiple exits with a move for one "world-class" striker "on the cards", according to a report this week.

Spurs set for summer overhaul as Ange calls for "drastic" change

Reliable Spurs source Paul O'Keefe recently shared news that the club are open to offers for over a dozen members of Ange Postecoglou's squad this summer, coming after the Lilywhites head coach pleaded for "drastic" change.

It's been a regrettable end to the Premier League season for Spurs, who all but have to settle for a Europa League place as Aston Villa take cruise control in the race for fourth and Champions League qualification next term.

Unai Emery's side hold the mathematical advantage and could secure fourth in their next two games, regardless of what else happens in north London. The north Londoners have tasted bitter defeat in four of their last five top flight matches, including a few drubbings, and it highlights the work which still has to be done on Postecoglou's team.

"We need change. Change has to happen," Postecoglou said on his Spurs team. "You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that.

"It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

Tottenham's last five Premier League games Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham Tottenham 3-1 Crystal Palace

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey. It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone."

In terms of who could leave, we can take a pretty good guess when it comes to the 12 players mentioned by O'Keefe. Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Manor Solomon and Djed Spence are the players linked with Tottenham exits ahead of this summer, with all being mentioned at least once by media sources.

More recently, some reports have claimed that Tottenham are also open to offers for both Emerson Royal and Yves Bissouma, so it appears barely anybody is safe.

Tottenham begin exit discussions as deal for Ivan Toney possible

Now, according to Football Insider, Tottenham have already begun discussions over multiple summer exit moves. Chairman Daniel Levy is seeking ways to bolster summer funds and trim the squad down, especially as a deal for Brentford striker Ivan Toney is "on the cards".

The "world-class" striker could cost as much as £50 million, but he could be worth that amount given Postecoglou's need for a new number nine to replace Harry Kane. Toney scored 20 league goals last season before his ban for alleged gambling breaches, so there is little question he'd strengthen Spurs.