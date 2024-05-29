The season may have just ended, but there won't be any time to rest as the summer transfer window is mere days away from officially opening, and like every other club in the Premier League, Arsenal are set for a busy few months.

The Gunners had a brilliant window last year, bringing in the likes of David Raya, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, even if the latter took some time to win over fans and pundits alike.

However, while those outside the club weren't necessarily convinced by the German, Mikel Arteta was, and based on recent reports, the Spaniard could be set to pull a similar trick this summer and bring in a player who has terrorised his side in the past.

Arsenal transfer news

According to recent reports, via TEAMtalk, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been in 'talks' with Arteta over a potential move to North London this summer.

Fans have been vaguely aware of the Gunners' interest in the England international over the last few months, but the revelation that talks have been held between the Premier League runners-up and the player is a significant development.

Moreover, the report's claim that there is interest in the move from 'both sides' suggests that this seismic move really could happen.

However, with four years remaining on his £300k-per-week contract, it won't be cheap, with journalist Dean Jone suggesting it could cost up to £80m on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast.

While the money involved is something Edu Gaspar and Co would have to take into account, the chance to sign a player who only a season ago looked like one of the best in Europe doesn't come around very often, and signing Havertz from a rival has worked out well for the North Londoners.

Arsenal could repeat their Havertz trick

Now, there may well be a portion of Arsenal supporters out there who wouldn't want their club to go anywhere near Rashford following his rather underwhelming season - to put it diplomatically - with United this year, in which he scored eight goals and provided five assists.

However, they only need to look back to last summer, when they spent £65m on Havertz, who had a grand total of nine goals and one assist to his name in 47 games for Chelsea the season prior.

Flashforward a year, and the German international has racked up a really impressive first-season haul of 14 goals and seven assists in 51 games for the Gunners.

Havertz Arsenal record Positions Midfield Centre-Forward Appearances 32 18 Goals 6 8 Assists 0 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.18 0.83 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Furthermore, in the 18 games he's started as a striker, he's scored eight goals and provided seven assists.

So, if Arteta was able to completely transform the fortunes of a former rival's player, why couldn't he do the same again?

Rashford's 22/23 campaign Appearances 56 Goals 30 Assists 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.71 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It was only a year ago that the "unstoppable" Manchester-born dynamo, as described by Erik ten Hag, scored 30 goals and provided ten assists in 56 games for the Red Devils.

Moreover, Arsenal fans are already fully aware of just how good the 5 foot 11 machine can be, as in his 16 Premier League games against the North Londoners, he scored six goals and provided four assists.

It would undoubtedly be an expensive deal to complete and one that would surely bring with it plenty of media attention and scrutiny, but with Arteta's track record of reviving players, why wouldn't he want to sign someone talent scout Jacek Kulig, once dubbed a "future legend"?