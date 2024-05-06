Chelsea have reportedly opened talks over another addition to the squad this summer as they look to balance their side under Mauricio Pochettino.

Season ending strongly under Pochettino

Despite a slow start, Chelsea are making a late push for a spot in next season's Europa League, and have showed glimpses of the side that they could become under Pochettino.

Their 5-0 hammering at the hands of Arsenal is their only defeat in the Premier League since February, and they are the fifth-best team in the division in 2024, behind only the Gunners, Manchester City, Newcastle and Liverpool.

Premier League form table 2024 Games Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points Arsenal 16 14 1 1 43 43 Manchester City 16 13 3 0 30 42 Liverpool 17 11 3 3 20 36 Newcastle United 16 8 3 5 10 27 Chelsea 15 7 5 3 8 26

That has seen them rocket up the table, and they are now just two points behind Newcastle United and firmly in the hunt for the final Europa League spot, while the six point gap to fifth placed Tottenham is not an impossible one to breach given the relative form of the two sides.

The Blues boss refused to describe it as a successful season, but admitted that he felt the staff and players are happy with the direction of the club.

"I cannot describe the season as a successful season if you don't win a title at Chelsea," said Pochettino. "Again, expectation is always to win titles."

"Circumstances have shown that the reality was really, really tough, from day one until today. But deep inside, the players and staff were living in the reality. I think the staff are happy and the players are so happy."

There is an expectation that the Blues will once again be active in the transfer market as they bid to complete their squad overhaul, and now light has been shed on just who they are targetting.

Talks opened for midfield maestro

That comes courtesy of the Daily Mail, who claim that Chelsea have "opened talks" for talented midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, currently at Shakhtar Donetsk.

The pair have a strong relationship after Chelsea signed Mykhaylo Mudryk from the Ukrainian outfit, and Sudakov appears to be the next star bound for Europe, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool all reportedly chasing his signature, though it is Chelsea that seem to lead the race.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar President Sergei Palkin has been touting his services at every opportunity.

"This summer window, he has a big chance to move to some big clubs. We have had some contacts with big clubs and some are not negotiating with us directly but are getting a feel for the summer environment", he explained.

"He will definitely move to a top European club this summer. When I was at Chelsea versus Everton, many people asked me about Sudakov."

There is a release clause in his contract set at £128m, but it is believed that £65m would be enough to land the 21-year-old midfielder this summer. The midfielder has racked up nearly 100 appearances for his current side, and has come in for some heavy praise while doing so.

Coach Marino Pusic dubbed him an "exceptionally talented" footballer, but added that he works hard to become better too: "He is an exceptionally talented footballer. Talent comes from nature or God, but you have to do something with it to develop it."

It is added that Sudakov is viewed as "first team ready" by Chelsea, while his addition could finally help bring the best out of Enzo Fernandez, who has struggled since his arrival 18 months ago. Could he be the missing piece in Pochettino's midfield?