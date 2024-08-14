Everton have held talks to sign a £150,000-a-week midfielder, with Sean Dyche keen on the player.

The Toffees get their Premier League campaign underway this weekend as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Goodison Park. The Everton boss will be pleased with what business the club has done so far in the transfer window, but he could still be looking to improve his team as they try to avoid a relegation battle like last season.

Everton’s summer signings

It was a struggle for the blue half of Merseyside last season, as they found themselves near the bottom end of the table for the majority of the campaign. However, Dyche was able to guide the club to safety, and the aim would be for them to move further up the table in this new season.

To do so, Dyche will have been keen for the club’s hierarchy to back him in this transfer window as he looks to improve his squad.

Everton's summer signings Signed from Jack Harrison Leeds United Tim Iroegbunam Aston Villa Iliman Ndiaye Marseille Jesper Lindstrom Napoli Jake O'Brien Lyon

That is exactly what the Everton board has done, as the Premier League side has so far made five new signings in this transfer window. The club has re-signed winger Jack Harrison from Leeds United on loan as well as bringing in Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa, Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille, Jesper Lindstrom on loan from Napoli, and their most high-profile signing in terms of cost is defender Jake O’Brien from Olympique Lyon.

O’Brien is Everton’s latest addition, as he joined the club at the end of July in a deal that is said to have cost the Toffees £16.4 million. The defender impressed in Ligue 1 last season, and when he joined Everton, he couldn’t hide his delight at securing this type of transfer to the Premier League.

O’Brien said: “I'm buzzing and so happy to have signed. I've been dreaming of this kind of move in the Premier League, with such a historic club. It's a very exciting move for me.

"When the transfer window opened there were other clubs in for me, but there was only one club I wanted to go to - it was Everton. They've shown the faith in me, so now it's my turn to show why on the pitch."

Dyche will be pleased with what the club has been able to do so far in this transfer window, but he is likely going to want more additions, and that appears to be the case with the latest report that has emerged.

Everton are keen on signing Kalvin Phillips

According to TEAMtalk, Dyche’s priority in what remains of this transfer window is to sign a new midfielder, and the club is said to be keen on Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

The report states that Dyche is keen on landing the England midfielder this summer, who is said to be on a weekly wage of £150,000.

In fact, Everton are said to have held talks with Manchester City in the last few days about a potential deal. Furthermore, after failing to find a buyer for Phillips, the Blues are said to be open to sanctioning another loan move for the midfielder, which is good news for Everton as they want to buy the player on loan, with an option to buy included.

It was reported earlier this month that Everton were said to be leading the race to sign Phillips in this transfer window on loan and that could still be the case, as talks have started about a possible deal.