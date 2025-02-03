In the bygone Farhad Moshiri era, Everton might have kicked the can down the road and waited until summer to address squad concerns after constructing a three-match Premier League winning streak.

But The Friedkin Group want to strengthen. It's deadline day; roll up. With David Moyes at the helm and flying, Goodison Park's relegation fears have been mollified, but there's plenty of work to do over the months ahead.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None Stanley Mills (Oxford) Undisc. Charlie Whitaker (Notts County) Free

And that starts now. The window is open, and TFG are pursuing several deals. Centre-forward might feel like the biggest concern, but Everton's right wing is rather uninspiring and there's a man who may yet make the move before the market's closure.

Everton eyeing deadline day deal

According to The Liverpool Echo, Everton have been tracking Ernest Nuamah this month and have even held talks for the Lyon winger.

Nuamah was on the club's radar last summer but opted against moving to England, flat-out rejecting Fulham, but may now cross the Channel after a middling return with the struggling French side in 2024/25.

Valued at roughly £25m by the Ligue 1 club, Everton would need to fork out a significant sum, but with the idea of something more having taken root, TFG know that they need to act today.

What Ernest Nuamah would bring to Everton

Nuamah usually plays off the right touchline, bringing an energetic bite that could help Everton's offensive fluency to no end. He's been described as an "explosive, physical winger" and a "relentless threat" by analyst Ben Mattinson - who also noted his "electric pace".

With 51 appearances to his name at Lyon, the 21-year-old has been building himself up, albeit lacking in the finishing department with just five goals.

However, he offers an electric and dynamic skill set that is perfectly illustrated through his ranking among the top 15% of wingers and attacking midfielders in the Europa League this term for both shot-creating actions and progressive carries, also among the top 20% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

Everton have demonstrated long-lost attacking qualities in recent weeks and this could be the dream locality for a young buck to foster their talent. Iliman Ndiaye, for example, is thriving as the energy source of Everton's frontline, so skilful and determined on the left.

The frustration at present is that Everton's wide threat is imbalanced, with Ndiaye doing most of the work. Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom have shared a whopping total of zero goal contributions between them in the Premier League this season, across 38 combined appearances.

Grim reading. It's clear that Everton need a new centre-forward following the latest injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though Beto's brace against Leicester City in midweek has eased the urgency a tad.

Everton Forwards in the Premier League (24/25) Player Apps Goals Assists Iliman Ndiaye 23 6 0 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 22 3 1 Jack Harrison 19 0 0 Jesper Lindstrom 19 0 0 Beto 15 3 0 Dwight McNeil 13 3 3 Armando Broja 5 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Would it not be more fruitful to equilibrise the wide threat, allowing fan favourite Ndiaye to continue his sparkling start to life on Merseyside while providing an equally electric partner to advance the overall fluency of Moyes' side?

Having been unshackled from the confines of Dyche's excitement-devoid system, the Toffees have started to take flight and show the Premier League what they're capable of.

However, stagnation or maybe regression is a real possibility should action not be taken before the shutters close. Everton need to act, and Nuamah would be the perfect signing to clear from the relegation zone and maybe even press against the higher powers at the start of an exciting new era.