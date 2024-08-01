An Aston Villa transfer target is keen on a move to Villa Park after speaking to Unai Emery and Monchi.

Aston Villa eyeing new attacker

The Villans have brought in eight new players ahead of the 2024/25 season, with Amadou Onana the latest and most expensive signing after he joined from Everton.

Aston Villa summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Amadou Onana Everton €59.35m Ian Maatsen Chelsea €44.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United €16.65m Jaden Philogene Hull City €16m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus €14m Lewis Dobbin Everton €11.8m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus €8m Ross Barkley Luton Town €5.9m

There have also been a number of exits to balance the books at Villa Park, with Douglas Luiz joining Juventus and Moussa Diaby signing for Al-Ittihad. As a result, a replacement for Diaby appears to be needed, and it has been claimed that an offer has been submitted to Hoffenheim attacker Maximilian Beier, although there is competition from Chelsea.

Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid has also been heavily linked with a move to the Midlands, however, an alternative target appears to be former Villa star Jack Grealish, with a loan-to-buy deal with Manchester City mooted in the media. However, it appears as if Villa may have a real chance of signing Felix, going off a new claim.

The latest transfer update has come from The Boot Room, who state that Aston Villa are battling Benfica to sign Felix this summer. Villa have held talks over a permanent transfer, something which Atletico Madrid are willing to entertain. It is added that ‘Felix is keen to link up with Villa and he has held talks with Emery and Monchi’.

However, Villa may need to act fast, as the lure of returning to Benfica could also appeal to Felix, who is also being linked with a return to Barcelona on loan.

Previously named as Emery’s “dream” target, it looks as if Villa are in a good position to get a deal done for the £96,000-a-week forward, with the funds also there following Diaby’s move to Saudi Arabia.

Should a deal go through, Villa would be getting a forward who is still just 24 years of age and has plenty of experience in the Champions League. The Portugal international also has knowledge of the Premier League after a loan spell at Chelsea and has played as a centre-forward, second striker, left winger, right winger and attacking midfielder throughout his career.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Felix was also hailed by Gary Neville after his goal against Manchester United. “He’s a proper player, him. Just the way he moves with the ball looks so different, so in control. Class - real class. He’s got options in front of him but he thinks 'no, I’m going to go on my own', and he just fires it past David de Gea. Really good finish."