It's been a busy summer so far for Manchester United, with two preseason games under their belt and, more importantly, two seriously significant signings.

Joshua Zirkzee joined the club for just over £36m a couple of weeks ago, and four days later, the incredibly exciting young centre-back Leny Yoro joined for around £52m.

The last few weeks have been a real statement of intent from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, although based on recent reports, the Red Devils aren't quite done yet.

The latest star touted for a move to Old Trafford has just won the league with his current team and would likely help get even more out of Amad Diallo at United.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a recent report from The Athletic, intermediaries have discussed a possible swap deal involving Aaron Wan Bissak and Denzel Dumfries this summer.

The Englishman cost United £50m when signed from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019, but with just a year left on his contract, there is a risk of him leaving for free.

Likewise, Dumfries' £51k-per-week deal is set to expire next summer, meaning that this potential swap deal could be a win-win solution for both clubs.

Moreover, the Dutchman's impressive abilities could help Diallo rapidly develop next season.

Why Dumfries would be great for Diallo

Now, while Dumfries' vast experience at both club and international level would undoubtedly be something Diallo could learn from, the main reason the Dutchman would be such a great teammate for the youngster is simply that he's an incredibly attack-minded full-back.

For example, in just 31 Serie A appearances last season, the 6 foot 2 "monster," as football journalist Alan Rzepa dubbed him, scored four goals and provided five assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 3.44 games.

In contrast, Aaron Wan-Bissaka provided just two assists in his 22 Premier League appearances last season, while Diogo Dalot scored two goals and provided three assists in his 36 matches. Thus, the United pair averaged a goal involvement every 11 and 7.2 games, respectively.

Dumfries vs Wan-Bissaka vs Dalot Player Dumfries Wan-Bissaka Dalot Appearances 31 22 36 Goals 4 0 2 Assists 5 2 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.29 0.09 0.13 All Stats via Transfermarkt for the 23/24 League Season

The Serie A winner shines not just in his raw output, though. His underlying numbers prove that he is elite when it comes to attacking full-backs.

For example, according to FBref, which ranks players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Rotterdam-born dynamo sits in the top 2% of full-backs for touches in the opposition's penalty area, the top 3% for non-penalty goals and non-penalty expected goals plus assists, the top 5% for aerial duels won, and the top 6% for total shots and progressive passes received, all per 90.

It's this incredible ability and desire to impact his team's attack that would help Diallo next season. While defenders are busy trying to deal with Dumfries, he should have more space to operate and show the league just how good he can be.

Ultimately, with Wan-Bissaka's contract coming to an end next season and the likelihood of receiving a good fee for him low, agreeing to a swap deal that sees Inter's impressive full-back come the other way is a no-brainer.