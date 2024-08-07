As any Manchester United supporter will be aware, reading too much into pre-season is a fool's game, with the first proper litmus test set to come on Saturday ahead of the return to Wembley for the Manchester Derby.

Cast your mind back a decade ago, when new boss Louis van Gaal oversaw a stunning summer in which the Red Devils defeated all before them, notably seeing off the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Roma to spark hope for what was to come. Then came the opening day against Swansea City...

And so, while a 3-0 defeat to Arne Slot's side last time out may have stung when looking at the scoreline, a true judgement can not be made until this weekend or next weekend at least, with Erik ten Hag still assembling a squad capable of kicking on after last season's mixed bag.

That said, what pre-season can do is flag up potential warning signs, with the display of Casemiro - who was far too easily deceived for Fabio Carvalho's opener - no doubt set to have alarm bells ringing back at Old Trafford.

While talk of a move to Saudi Arabia has gone cold regarding the Brazilian, if United can get their hands on an adequate replacement, then perhaps the veteran can finally be sent packing...

Man Utd's search for a midfielder

According to Sky Sports, INEOS have held 'initial talks' regarding a possible move for AS Monaco star, Youssouf Fofana, with the Premier League side seeking alternatives to Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte.

The report indicates that the Red Devils have 'explored the conditions' of a deal for the Frenchman, with the 25-year-old potentially up for grabs with just a year left to run on his existing deal.

While no fee is revealed in the report, prior speculation has suggested that United could acquire the midfielder for around €35m (£29m) this summer.

How Fofana compares to Casemiro

The "cement" in the side in his first season at Old Trafford - as claimed by his manager - Casemiro was far more of a problem than a solution last time out, with the 32-year-old enduring a dismal, injury-hit campaign.

Casemiro's PL season comparison - 2022/23 vs 2023/24 Stat (*per game) 2022/23 2023/24 Games (starts) 28 (24) 25 (24) Goals 4 1 Assists 3 2 'Big chances' created 7 2 Key passes* 1.0 0.6 Pass accuracy 79% 83% Tackles* 3.2 3.3 Interceptions* 1.2 0.7 Dribbled past* 1.6 2.2 Duels won* 6.4 5.8 Possession lost* 13.0 12.0 Fouls made* 1.7 1.2 Yellow cards 7 7 Stats via Sofascore

From the opening weekend, the writing was seemingly on the wall, with a partnership of the former Real Madrid man and new signing Mason Mount having been "torn to shreds" up against an impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers side, as per club legend Gary Neville.

In truth, the five-time Champions League winner never truly recovered, with pundit Jamie Carragher even going as far as to claim that the experienced star "needs to call it a day", following the abject 4-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace.

That may be a touch hyperbolic, but there's no denying that the once-dominant destroyer looks to be creaking, hence the need for a figure like Fofana to come in and take his place.

Described as a potential "game-changer" for any top team by data analyst, Ben Mattinson, the midfield "monster" would offer a youthful athleticism in the centre of the park that has been distinctly lacking from Ten Hag's side.

A key issue last term was the ease at which opposition players seemed to breeze past Casemiro - much like Carvalho at the weekend - with the £350k-per-week brute having been dribbled past 2.2 times per game in the top flight, as per Sofascore.

Fofana, meanwhile, was dribbled past just 1.1 times per game in his 32 Ligue 1 outings, while also making his mark by mopping up effectively after averaging 7.2 ball recoveries per game - far ahead of his United counterpart's 5.3 average in that regard.

A further benefit of the Monaco man is also his ability to make an impact in the final third, having chalked up four goals and four assists in 2023/24, while also creating seven 'big chances' with an average of 1.3 key passes per game.

For comparison, Casemiro registered just three league goal involvements in total, having also registered just two 'big chances' and with an average of only 0.6 key passes per game.

That stark contrast outlines the raid improvement that United could make by bringing Fofana into the fold, with time now running out to fix that midfield problem ahead of the visit of Fulham next Friday.