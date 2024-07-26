We are rapidly hurtling towards the return of the Premier League next month, and while there are still a fair few pre-season clashes to get through, clubs are starting to get a move on in the transfer window.

It's no different for Tottenham Hotspur, who signed Archie Gray for £30m at the start of this month, appear incredibly close to sealing the deal for South Korean wonderkid Min-hyuk Yang, and based on recent reports, are still fighting to land another incredible star.

This player in question would be an excellent addition to Ange Postecoglou's squad and could even get more out of some of his attacking talents, including Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have maintained their interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and remain in contact with his agents.

In fact, Romano has revealed that the Lilywhites have been in contact with the player's representatives since February.

The Italian doesn't mention how much the Englishman may cost the North Londoners, but following a BBC Sport report from April this year, the fee has been widely reported as being about £60m.

It would represent a significant financial commitment from Daniel Levy and Co to bring Eze to N17, but given his quality and the potential for him to help get more out of Kulusevski, one well worth making.

Why Eze would be a great teammate for Kulusevski

Now, the first thing to say is that while Kulusevski certainly wasn't dreadful last season, his overall output was somewhat disappointing, considering how talented he is.

For example, in his 39 appearances for Postecoglou, he scored eight goals and provided three assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 3.54 games, which isn't enough for a winger of his ability and potential.

However, according to Understat, the Swede should have had 5.62 more assists in the league alone last season. While a part of that underperformance likely falls on him, a difference that large is likely due to his teammates' missing chances he creates that they really shouldn't be missing.

This lack of clinical finishers in the squad is hard to ignore when the only two players to reach double digits for goals across all competitions last season were Son Heung-min and Richarlison.

This is where Eze could come in and make a significant difference for Kulusevski and the club as a whole, as he proved last year that he's a fine finisher.

Eze vs Spurs' best attackers Player Eze Son Richarlison Johnson Appearances 31 36 31 38 Goals 11 17 12 5 Assists 6 10 4 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.54 0.75 0.51 0.39 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in just 31 appearances in 2023/24, the "incredible" talent, as dubbed by teammate Joel Ward, scored 11 goals and provided six assists, equating to a goal involvement every 1.82 games, which would have made him the second most productive player in the Tottenham squad.

So, just imagine how many more assists the former Juventus ace would have to his name playing alongside a teammate as clinical as the Palace star.

Moreover, the fact that the Englishman can play on the left wing or in attacking and central midfield just means Postecoglou would have more opportunities to fit him into the starting lineup.

Ultimately, while the fee is undeniably hefty, Eze's immense talent more than makes up for it, and the idea of him playing in this exciting Spurs side with the likes of Son and Kulusevski is just the icing on the cake.