They might have a League Cup semi-final to look forward to this week, but as things stand, this season has been a poor one for Tottenham Hotspur.

The defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday was the team's tenth in the Premier League this season, leaving them in 12th place heading into a North London derby at the Emirates.

However, while there are undoubtedly reasons to be concerned for Ange Postecoglou's team, there are also some reasons to be optimistic, such as the fact that they are the second-highest goalscorers in the league.

This impressive ability to put the ball in the back of the net could be further strengthened this month as recent reports have linked the club with a talented forward who's been compared to Harry Kane of all people.

Tottenham Hotspur chasing new forward in January

According to a recent report from journalist and transfers expert Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Jacobs claims that the North Londoners have held internal discussions over the player and that the other interested sides include Aston Villa, AC Milan, Juventus, Bayern, and RB Leipzig.

The French Champions expect the forward to leave this month, and while they would be willing to loan him out, they would prefer to sell him on a permanent, which, according to another report from earlier this month, could cost up to €60m, which is about £50m.

It could be a costly and complicated transfer to get over the line, but given Kolo Munai's ability, it is one worth pursuing, especially considering the comparison to Kane.

Kolo Muani's comparison to Kane and why he should be signed

So, before we get into some of the other reasons Spurs should go out and sign Kolo Muani this month, let's examine this comparison to club legend Kane and where it has come from.

Well, it primarily stems from FBref, which compares players in similar positions in Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, then creates a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and, in this instance, has concluded that the Englishman is the eighth most similar forward to the Frenchman over the last year.

We can get a better understanding of how this conclusion was reached by looking at the underlying metrics in which the pair ranks closely, including, but not limited to, expected assists, shots and shots on target, blocks, touches, carries, penalties won and more, all per 90.

Kolo Muani & Kane Statistics per 90 Kolo Muani Kane Expected Assists 0.21 0.21 Shots 3.77 3.87 Shots on Target 1.51 1.46 Blocks 0.25 0.26 Touches 33.0 33.9 Carries 19.5 19.8 Penalties Won 0.25 0.17 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 Season

However, while brilliant, the comparisons to the England captain are not the only reason why the North Londoners should be looking to bring the "ice-cold" Frenchman in, as dubbed by German legend Lothar Matthaus.

The other significant reason is his output, as while his return of three goal involvements this season is underwhelming, he's only played 431 minutes of action.

Last season, he scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 44 games for the Parisians and the campaign before that, he racked up a simply sublime haul of 23 goals and 17 assists in just 46 appearances, which works out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.15 games.

Moreover, despite his lack of game time this season, the potential "superstar," as dubbed by Matthaus, has 27 senior caps to his name for France, in which he's scored seven goals and provided four assists, which is good going considering the level of that team.

Ultimately, while Spurs have a number of incredibly talented attackers at their disposal, adding someone with the raw ability that Kolo Muani has could be a real game-changer, and the comparison to Kane is just an added bonus.