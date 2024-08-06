It's been an interesting summer for Tottenham Hotspur so far. With four wins out of five in pre-season and the exciting signings of Archie Gray and Yang Min-Hyeok, fans have a lot to be happy about.

Still, with less than two weeks until the Premier League returns and less than a month until the transfer window closes, there is a feeling that Ange Postecoglou's squad has not been adequately reinforced.

That said, the club has been heavily linked to Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in the last few days, who could be a brilliant addition to the LilyWhites frontline.

However, Daniel Levy and Co must be hard at work as the name of another exciting striker has once again been linked to the North Londoners, and he's probably an upgrade on the Englishman.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Tottenham have maintained their interest in LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David.

In fact, the report claims that things have progressed beyond simple interest, as it has revealed that the North Londoners have 'recently held talks with contacts close to the Ligue 1 ace'.

The story does not mention a potential price, but a report from Football Insider last month revealed that he could be available for as little as £25m, mostly due to his £27k-per-week contract expiring next summer.

It's still a sizable fee, but considering Solanke could cost up to £65m and the pair's form over the last couple of seasons, signing David would make far more sense.

How David compares to Solanke

Now, when it comes down to it, the most critical metric for any striker is their raw output, so if Spurs are considering both of these stars, who comes out on top in this regard?

In his 42 appearances for Bournemouth last season, Solanke scored 21 goals and provided four assists, maintaining an impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.68 games for the Cherries.

However, in his 47 appearances for Lille last season, David scored 26 goals and provided nine assists, meaning he maintained an even more impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.34 games for Les Dogues.

Unfortunately for the former Chelsea man, he still comes out as a clear second-best, even in the season prior, with seven goals and seven assists in 35 appearances, equating to a goal involvement every 2.5 games.

In contrast, the "mind-blowing" 24-year-old, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, scored 26 goals and provided four assists in 40 appearances, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.33 games.

David vs Solanke 2022/23 David Solanke Appearances 40 35 Goals 26 7 Assists 4 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.75 0.40 2023/24 David Solanke Appearances 47 42 Goals 26 21 Assists 9 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.74 0.59 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It's not just in raw output that the Brooklyn-born poacher comes out on top, but also their underlying numbers.

For example, in practically every relevant metric, the former Gent ace ranks far better, including non-penalty expected goals plus assists, actual non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive passes and carries, shots on target, passing accuracy, shot and goal-creating actions, and key passes, all per 90.

David vs Solanke Stats per 90 David Solanke Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.67 0.55 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.77 0.58 Progressive Passes 2.70 1.63 Progressive Carries 1.49 1.41 Shots 2.76 2.97 Shots on Target 1.54 1.02 Passing Accuracy 82.4% 73.5% Key Passes 1.09 1.06 Shot-Creating Actions 2.59 2.14 Goal-Creating Actions 0.26 0.16 Aerial Duels Won 0.75 2.63 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

In his defence, the former Liverpool forward does come out on top for shots and aerial duels won per 90, but that really is about it.

Ultimately, while Solanke wouldn't be a terrible signing, he's notably worse than David in both their output and underlying numbers. Therefore, Levy and Co should do what they can to sign the Canadian this summer, especially as he could be available for less than half the price of the Bournemouth man.