Chelsea have held talks over signing a forward who has been likened to Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Jr "this week", and apparently he wants to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Stewart and Winstanley making Chelsea transfer plans

As per reliable journalist Matt Law, writing an update for The Telegraph, Chelsea's co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are safe from the axe as chairman Todd Boehly looks set to oversee the club's end-of-season review next week.

The former Brighton chiefs faced criticism at points over 2023/2024 for their overhauling of Chelsea's squad last summer, which saw the average age of Mauricio Pochettino's squad drastically drop.

The lack of experience and senior figures in Pochettino's team was often pinpointed as a reason for their poor form earlier in the campaign, but results have taken a positive turn lately with Chelsea now on the verge of European qualification.

Chelsea's last five top flight matches Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea

Stewart and Winstanley are therefore set to lead Chelsea's transfer strategy again when the window reopens for business on June 14, and it is believed the west Londoners are keen to sign a striker, left-back and central defender (Matt Law).

The most blockbuster name on their agenda, according to various reports, is Napoli star Victor Osimhen. It is believed Chelsea recruitment chiefs think Osimhen is the "perfect" frontman, with the Nigerian also favouring a move there.

In defence, depending on whether they decide to stick with their head coach beyond this season, there are rumours that Pochettino wants Chelsea to replace Thiago Silva with Barcelona's Ronald Araujo.

Since Clearlake Capital's takeover in 2022, a reoccurring theme of Chelsea's incomings has been their young age. The club have signed a long list of players under or exactly the age of 23, and widespread reports indicate they could soon add Palmeiras starlet Estevao Willian as well.

Chelsea hold talks over signing Estevao Willian "this week"

According to journalist Rahman Osman, Chelsea have held talks over signing Estevao "this week", and it remains the case that the ace with a £52 million release clause wants to join Pochettino's side after verbally agreeing personal terms (Fabrizio Romano).

The 17-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid as well as Chelsea, with Estevao praised as bearing a resemblance in playing style to one of their key stars, Vinicus Jr.

"Estevao is one of those players who has the talent to fit into any major league in the world," said Brazilian football expert Guilherme Goya to football.london.

"Initially, I see La Liga as a more favoured league for him, which would allow him more space to develop his game through dribbling and deep passing. I see similarities to the Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo.

"The Palmeiras wonderkid is also fully capable of enduring intense games like those in the Premier League. He knows how to play in offensive transition and has the ability to overcome opponents in a short space, getting these characteristics from futsal. Possessing awareness of the game allows him to adapt when it comes to individual plays but he also has a good pass to help in collective construction."