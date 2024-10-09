Cardiff City have now been without a manager for almost three weeks, having parted ways with Erol Bulut on September 22. The Bluebirds sacked the Turkish boss after a dismal start to the season that saw them earn just one point from their opening six games and rooted to the bottom of the Championship.

Omer Riza is currently in charge on an interim basis, and while Cardiff's form has improved under his guidance – they've beaten Millwall and drawn with Bristol City already this month – the board is still on the hunt for a permanent successor to Bulut.

Cardiff City manager latest

According to Wales Online, Cardiff's board have spent the past two weeks "poring over a longlist of candidates" and have discussed a number of names, including Ruben Selles.

Selles, the current manager of League One side Reading, has drawn plaudits for keeping the Royals in the third division despite a number of issues behind the scenes, which include the club failing to pay its players and being issued a winding-up petition by HMRC over unpaid taxes.

Despite continuing with the club, the Spanish manager recently hinted that he could soon be on his way out of the Madejski Stadium.

"I have had enough of this situation now," Selles told BBC Radio Berkshire a fortnight ago after a proposed club takeover by American lawyer and businessman Rob Couhig fell through.

"All the bad situations that can happen in football have happened to me in the last 16 months," he said. "I have a fantastic group of players that have been fighting against those situations but it gets to a point where you cannot anymore, you are repeating the things in the cycle."

Selles said that while he's not somebody who "likes to quit," he needs "to reflect on where could be the ending point." According to Wales Online, Selles will be a "central part of the hierarchy's discussions" at Cardiff, but it appears they have another target in mind too.

Slaven Bilic talks held

Selles isn't the only man the Cardiff board have been considering for the vacant manager's position at the Principality Stadium. According to Wales Online's report, they also recently held talks with Slaven Bilic.

The Croatian, who often plays a 4-2-3-1 formation and has actually beaten Cardiff twice in his career, gained promotion to the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion back in July 2020 and has also managed West Ham United and Watford, but has been without a job since leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Fateh back in August.

Bilic left the Saudi club, which is the current home of former Manchester City and Lyon defender Jason Denayer, by mutual consent due to "disagreements in strategy," the club said in an official statement.

Wales Online report that talks between Cardiff and Bilic were held this week, however it is "increasingly unlikely that the 56-year-old, who is back home in his native Croatia, will take the job".

Among the other names being touted to succeed Bulut as Cardiff manager are Sam Allardyce, Mark Hughes, Tony Pulis, and Neil Warnock, as well as former Plymouth Argyle duo Steven Schumacher and Ryan Lowe.