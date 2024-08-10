Aston Villa's transfer business is showing no signs of slowing down despite the new Premier League season being just around the corner, with Unai Emery's side now looking to add another top talent to their ranks.

Transfers not slowing down at Villa Park

As it stands, Aston Villa have added eight new faces to their side this summer as they look to build a squad capable of challenging in the Champions League this season.

Amadou Onana was the headline arrival in a £50m move, while Ian Maatsen also set them back in excess of £30m this summer. Elsewhere, they have utilised buy back options for both Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene, while Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea arrived as part of the agreement to send Douglas Luiz to Juventus, albeit in seperate deals.

Aston Villa's new signings (summer 2024) Player Fee Amadou Onana £50m Ian Maatsen £37m Cameron Archer £14m Jaden Philogene £13.5m Lewis Dobbin £8m Samuel Iling-Junior £11.8m + add-ons Enzo Barrenechea £6.7m + add-ons Ross Barkley £5m

Now, their attention is set to turn to departures, with Lucas Digne having been approached over a move to Galatasaray, only to turn down the opportunity to leave Villa Park as he heads into the final two years of his contract in the Midlands.

It means that with Maatsen's arrival, Aston Villa have three left-backs to choose from with Digne having fought it out with Alex Moreno for a spot in the first XI last season and both now likely to play second fiddle to the summer arrival.

Meanwhile, attempts to sell Jhon Duran have failed despite interest from Chelsea and West Ham United. One player who could still leave however is centre-back Diego Carlos, with Emery keen to offload his £100,000 a week wages and Fulham thought to be keen on signing the Brazilian this summer. Should he depart, Emery's side have already identified their replacement.

Villa eye move for "leader" at the back

That comes as Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Villans have shortlisted Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida as a potential replacement for Carlos this summer. HITC go even further, claiming that Emery's side have 'opened talks' over a potential move for the 24-year-old, who captained Feyenoord to Eredivisie success last season under now Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

It had been suggested that Slot would try and take his compatriot to Anfield this summer, but that has not transpired and now it is Aston Villa who are thought to be keen on bringing him to the Premier League ahead of the new season.

Down to the final year of his £42,000 a week deal in Rotterdam, Geertruida could be available at a low cost and would bring plenty of experience to the Villa backline, having travelled to EURO 2024 as part of the Netherlands squad and also having appeared 40 times in various European competitions.

The defender, who can play right-back, centre-back, left-back and as a defensive midfielder, was described as a "leader" by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X, who added that he is both "technically secure" and "aerially strong".

The report adds that Geertruida had been valued at £25m 12 months ago, and that the pricetag is only likely to have come down in the time since in light of his contract situation, which could allow Villa to land the 24-year-old at a bargain price.