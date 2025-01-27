One Tottenham man is reportedly looking to jump ship before the end of the January transfer window and is already in talks over a move away from north London this week, it has been reported.

Tottenham lose again as Foxes win 2-1 in north London

A disappointing 2-1 defeat to Leicester City left Tottenham 15th in the Premier League, just a point above Everton and with 13 losses to their name this season as Ange Postecoglou comes under increasing pressure.

The Lilywhites took a deserved lead in the first half but fell apart in the opening stages of the second half as goals from Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss claimed a massive win for the Foxes, who themselves had lost seven on the bounce coming into the game.

It means that Tottenham have won just once in the Premier League since November, when they beat Manchester City 4-0, and any hopes of European football next season seem to have gone up in flames, with 16 points now separating the Lilywhites from Bournemouth in 7th place.

Tottenham's form since 4-0 win over Man City (Premier League) Games played 11 Wins 1 Losses 8 Goals scored per game 1.81 Goals conceded per game 2.18 Points 5

They have been quiet in the transfer window too, with only Antonin Kinksy arriving to bolster ranks that have been decimated with injury. Speaking after the latest loss, Postecoglou admitted that he had to play players who were only half-fit.

On Richarlison, he explained, 'He was feeling his groin, he should have come off at half-time but he wanted to give another 10 minutes. I could see he wasn't running well so that is why I took him off.' Meanwhile, Pape Sarr 'shouldn't have played today', he added. 'He obviously wasn't fit.'

Related He's better than Brobbey: Spurs working on signing "outrageous" striker Tottenham Hotspur still remain in the race to land various targets with the transfer deadline edging closer.

Now though, it seems like Tottenham's ranks could be stretched even thinner in the coming days with one player in talks to leave.

Tottenham forward discussing exit

That comes according to French outlet Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], who report that Tottenham loanee Timo Werner is in talks to join New York Red Bulls this month as he seeks a new challenge.

The German's second loan spell in north London has been a disaster since it was confirmed over the summer. He has scored just once so far this season, and was taken off at half-time during one Europa League game against Rangers after losing the ball 16 times in 45 minutes, with Postecoglou fuming.

"When you've got 18-year-olds [in the squad], it [that performance] is not acceptable to me," said Postecoglou after the match. "I said that to Timo, he's a German international."

Recently sidelined with a hamstring injury, the report claims that Werner is 'talking with' New York Red Bulls, who are a sister club of his parent side RB Leipzig, something that could smooth out a deal, and the German 'could take on a new challenge’ in the coming days.

However, any move across the Atlantic would mean that Tottenham would need to agree to cut short his loan spell in north London, where they currently pay his £165,000 a week wages and are arguably seeing very little return on their investment.

With just a week left in the transfer window, any move would have to move fast to allow Tottenham to find a replacement, but with the Spurs squad already down to it's bare bones, they may decide that keeping Werner is the best course of action as things stand.