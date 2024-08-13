Arsenal chiefs are confident they'll sign a £55 million player soon, coming after he gave his green-light to join the north Londoners this summer.

Arsenal chase third summer signing as Premier League season nears

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be keen for Arsenal to seal their third summer signing of the window quickly, as the new Premier League season kicks off in just a matter of days.

After missing out on the 2022/2023 crown to arch rivals Man City, Arsenal pushed them to the very final day last season and threatened to usurp Pep Guardiola's side, but they fell just short for the second successive season.

This weekend, Arteta will be looking to make the best possible start to the new campaign, as the Spaniard attempts to make it third-time-lucky and beat City in what could be another hotly-contested title race.

Arsenal's opening fixtures of the new Premier League season Team Date Wolves (home) August 17 Aston Villa (away) August 24 Brighton (home) August 31 Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22

The summer transfer window hands Arsenal an opportunity to strengthen in key areas and raise Arteta's chances of clinching Arsenal their first Premier League title in over two decades, with sporting director Edu Gaspar already bringing in Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori whilst signing goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal.

However, apart from those two additions, Arsenal haven't exactly been busy - despite some claims before the window opened that Edu was ready to break Arsenal's summer transfer record with several new additions.

It is believed the north Londoners are still after both a new forward and midfielder before deadline day on August 30. Indeed, Arsenal have discussed the possibility of signing striker Joao Pedro from Brighton, while reports still surround Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

The latter has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in the last three weeks. Merino's contract is set to expire next summer, meaning he could leave Sociedad for free, but the player himself is very eager to leave now and join Arsenal.

"The problem for Real Sociedad is that Merino is not extending his contract, at least as of today," said Fabrizio Romano.

"His desire is to go to Arsenal, he’s only waiting for Arsenal, and so I don’t think Zubimendi future will impact Merino. This is the feeling also at Real Sociedad they have, because they would face the risk to lose the player on a free … and that would be a big problem for a club like Real Sociedad.”

Arsenal chiefs confident they will sign Mikel Merino soon

While the 28-year-old's contract includes a £55 million release clause, the running time left on it means Edu and co can seal a deal for much less.

Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke have shared an update on the lengthy transfer saga, claiming Arsenal chiefs are confident they'll sign Merino soon as talks remain ongoing over a deal for the Spain international.

He's given his green light to the move, as echoed by Romano, so it is now down to the clubs to find middle ground on payment structure and terms. The former Newcastle star impressed at Euro 2024 and at club level last season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 45 total appearances.