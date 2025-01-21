Things may be substantially better than they were a few years ago, but this season has been a disappointing one for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side started the campaign with the express intention of finally winning the Premier League, but a never-ending string of injuries, suspensions and a general lack of form has now rendered that goal distinctly unlikely.

There have been several underwhelming performers for the North Londoners this term, but perhaps the most noticeable drop in form has come from club captain Martin Odegaard, who has looked a shadow of his former self since returning from injury.

The Norwegian international has not been able to take control of games and assert himself in the way he did over the last two seasons, but considering the profligate nature of those in front of him, it might not be entirely his fault, and that might be the opinion of the board, as recent reports have linked the club with an attacking star who could potentially revive the 26-year-old's fortunes.

Arsenal target Premier League star

According to a recent report from journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha.

The transfers expert has revealed that the Brazilian star is yet to sign the new contract he verbally agreed with the Old Gold, and that the player's representatives are currently holding informal talks with the Gunners.

However, should the North Londoners wish to sign the former Atlético Madrid star this month, they'll have to pay over the odds, with Jacobs revealing that Wolves would demand at least £80m.

It looks like this could be a challenging and incredibly expensive transfer to get over the line, but with how well Cunha is playing and Arsenal's need for attacking reinforcements, it's a deal worth pursuing, especially as he could help Odegaard get back to his best.

Why Cunha would be excellent for Odegaard

So, there are two primary reasons why adding Cunha to this Arsenal squad would be brilliant for Odegaard, and the first is simple: his output.

The Brazilian dynamo has been in scintillating form for Wolves this season, racking up a brilliant haul of ten goals and four assists in just 22 appearances, totalling 1717 minutes.

That means the 25-year-old game-changer is currently averaging a goal involvement every 1.57 games or every 122.64 minutes, which for a relegation-threatened side is seriously impressive stuff.

In contrast, the Gunners' main striker at the moment, Kai Havertz, has scored 13 goals and provided three assists, but has done so in 29 games, totalling 2412 minutes.

Therefore, while the German has more goal involvement this season, he is only averaging one every 1.81 games or every 150.75 minutes, which in a team fighting for the title isn't good enough.

Cunha vs Havertz Players Cunha Havertz Appearances 22 29 Minutes 1717' 2412' Goals 10 13 Assists 4 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.63 0.55 Minutes per Goal Involvement 122.64 150.75 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, in the games against Manchester United and Newcastle United this month, he was outrageously wasteful, missing two big chances in the former and one in the latter, while his captain created two against the Red Devils.

Just imagine how those games would have panned out with the Wolves star up front and, in turn, how many more assists the former Real Madrid gem might have under his belt.

The second reason the João Pessoa-born phenom could help the Gunners' number eight get back to his best is by standing in for him when he needs to come out of the team due to fatigue or poor form.

Yes, while the 11-capped international is primarily thought of as a forward by most, he's more than capable of playing in midfield and has even done so on 12 occasions this season.

This would allow Odegaard to come out of the limelight and recharge, which he simply can't do at present.

Ultimately, Cunha may well cost an arm and a leg this month, but his efficiency in the final third, combined with his positional versatility, make him almost the perfect addition to this Arsenal squad, and therefore, the club must do what they can to bring him to North London.