Forget the Euros, it's transfer season!

It's that time of the year that can spring up some genuinely surprising moves and some mind-bogglingly expensive ones to boot, and it looks like Tottenham Hotspur are ready to spend big.

According to recent reports, Daniel Levy and Co have planned talks to land a Premier League star who would become the club's record signing and be unreal next to Son Heung-min.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Tottenham are very interested in bringing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze to North London this summer.

In fact, the report has revealed that the Lilywhites are set to have talks at the end of the week over the potential signing and that the player's camp expects that if his asking price of around £60m is met, the South Londoners will let him join Ange Postecoglou's revolution in N17.

This deal would require the club to smash their current transfer record, which is £55m for Tanguy Ndombele in 2019 - his output didn't see the add-ons activated - but with Eze open to the transfer, Levy and Co must do what they can to make it happen.

His performances for Palace last season were spectacular, and his inclusion in a Spurs team could help Son reach new levels.

Why Eze would be a great signing for Spurs

There are a few reasons why the four-capped England international would be a quality addition to Postecoglou's team and the first is his versatility.

Eze's positional versatility Position Games Goals Assists Goal Involvements* Attacking Midfield 102 23 12 0.34 Left Midfield 57 13 8 0.36 Central Midfield 44 9 3 0.27 Left Winger 19 3 3 0.31 Right Midfield 14 3 1 0.28 Right Winger 2 0 0 0.00 Centre-Forward 2 0 0 0.00 Defensive Midfield 1 0 0 0.00 Via Transfermarkt (*=per game)

In 260 games, the 25-year-old has started in attacking and central midfield, left and right midfield, on both wings and even as a defensive midfielder and a centre-forward - talk about a utility player.

However, were he to move to N17 this summer, he'd likely play most of his games in midfield or occasionally out on the left, and could therefore form a brilliant partnership with club captain, Son.

The South Korean returned a staggering 27 goals and assists in 36 games last season from the left-wing and striker positions, and he did so while the team's most efficient midfielder, James Maddison, could only manage four goals and ten assists.

This is where the Palace ace comes in, as in 31 games - one more than Maddison - he managed a tally of 11 goals and six assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.8 games to the former Leicester City ace's average of every 2.3 matches.

Now, the "beautiful" Eagles attacker, as England manager Gareth Southgate dubbed him, may not always start ahead of the Lilywhites co-vice-captain, but he'd provide genuine competition in that number ten role, and his versatility means he could step in for Son when he needs rest on the left.

Ultimately, breaking the club's transfer record to bring in a player is nothing to take lightly, but Eze has been incredible for Palace over the years, and he could be even better alongside Son at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.