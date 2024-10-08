Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a "crucial" Liverpool player is in discussions over a contract extension at Anfield, alongside another individual.

Liverpool contract news

It is a busy and stressful situation when it comes to contracts at Liverpool currently, especially regarding the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The legendary Reds trio appear to be three of the first names on Arne Slot's team sheet, providing world-class quality on a weekly basis, but they are all out of contract at the end of this season.

Supporters are desperate to see all three superstars extend their stay at Anfield for many more years, even though Van Dijk and Salah are 33 and 32 respectively, and it would feel like a massive blow if even one of them left on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah aren't the only areas of focus when it comes to new deals, however, with Jarell Quansah signing an extension on Monday. That is great news for Liverpool, with the 21-year-old a player with such a bright future in the game, and it now looks as though another player could be set to agree a new contract alongside him, too.

"Crucial" Liverpool player also in talks over new Anfield deal

Taking to X, Romano reported that Ibrahima Konate is also in talks over signing a new deal at Liverpool, seen as a "crucial" part of the project under Slot.

Agreeing a contract extension for Konate is so vital, considering the 25-year-old looks like the heir to Van Dijk as the leader of the Reds' defence, hopefully not for a few years yet, though.

While there have been some concerns over the £70,000-a-week France international's injury-prone nature, he has looked back to his best and fittest this season, starting six of Liverpool's seven Premier League matches, and replacing Quansah at half-time in the opening fixture away to Ipswich Town.

The fact that Konate is deemed "really appreciated" by Slot shows that he has made an instant impression on the new head coach, and staying fit could be vital to Liverpool's chances of success this season.

At 25, the centre-back's best years should still be ahead of him, and his combination of pace, power and character make him a player that the Reds cannot afford to lose at this point in his career.

There is no reason why Konate can't become a legend at Anfield over time, and while Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are even more important to tie down, this would be a major boost for everyone associated with the club.