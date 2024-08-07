The upcoming season is set to be a massive one for Tottenham Hotspur as Ange Postecoglou looks to build on his first year in the hot seat and lead the North Londoners back into the Champions League.

However, with the clubs in and around the Lilywhites strengthening this summer, Daniel Levy and Co must act swiftly to ensure they bring in some more quality additions to the first team before the transfer window slams shut.

The good news is that it appears as if that's precisely what they're doing, as the latest star touted for a move to N17 would be a real game-changer and someone who could form a brilliant partnership with one of last summer's pricey signings, Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are "pushing" to secure a deal for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The Italian has claimed that the clubs are currently negotiating a potential deal following the "green light" from the Englishman.

Romano does not mention a potential price, but a separate report late last week revealed that the Cherries may be willing to accept £60m for their star striker this summer.

Signing Solanke would undoubtedly represent a significant investment for Tottenham, but given his incredible form last season and the fact that he could be brilliant alongside Johnson, it may be one worth making.

Why Solanke would be a great signing for Johnson

So, the reason Solanke would be a "dream" signing, as dubbed by former manager Gary O'Neil, for both Tottenham and Johnson, specifically, is the same: his output.

Postecoglou had his team playing some tremendously entertaining attacking football at points last season, but come the end of the campaign, six teams had scored more goals than them, which indicates that there is a finishing problem within the squad.

This problem is borne out in the squad's statistics, as out of the entire team, only Son Heung-min and Richarlison scored over ten goals, despite the plethora of talented wingers in the team, such as the former Nottingham Forest ace.

So, if the North Londoners could introduce a clinical finisher into the team, they may see their collective goal tally and the assist tally of their creative players increase, and the Cherries ace could be that clinical number nine.

For example, in his 42 appearances for the South Coast club last season, he scored 21 goals and provided four assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.68 games.

Solanke's 23/24 Appearances 42 Goals 21 Assists 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.59 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This tally would have made him Spurs' top goalscorer and second most productive player overall, so imagine how much more effective he would've been playing alongside a player like Johnson, who managed to rack up ten assists despite his teammates' finishing problems.

Ultimately, signing Solanke is going to cost Tottenham a pretty penny, but to make the most out of Postecoglou's progressive system, they need a clear focal point in attack, and that is precisely what the Englishman would provide them. Therefore, Levy and Co should do everything possible to get this deal over the line.